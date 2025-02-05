Where Vanderbilt Finished in 2025 Recruiting Rankings
Take a look at where the Commodores' 2025 recruiting class ranked among the rest of the country.
Clark Lea and his staff have compiled a recruiting class this year full of potential future stars, many of which could be instant impact type players. Vanderbilt finished with 13 signees for the 2025 recruiting cycle, one of which is a 4-Star prospect. The Commodores also brought in a very talented crop of transfer portal prospects that should be able to step in right away as well.
Take a look at where the Commodores' 2025 recruiting class ranked across the board for the major outlets.
2025 Recruiting Class Rankings
247Sports: No. 55
247Sports Composite: No. 75
On3: No. 70
Rivals: No. 77
4-Star Prospects
- S Carson Lawrence, 6-foot-2, 194 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee
3-Star Prospects
- CB Vanzale Hinton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Paducah, Kentucky (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Cayden Daniels, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Cordele, Georgia (signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE George Okorie, 6-foot-1, 222 lbs. - Nigeria (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Jake Stanish, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Napierville, Illinois (12/04/2024)
- LB Josiah Broxton, 5-foot-10, 210 lbs. - Tallahassee, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Austin Howard, 6-foot-1, 226 lbs. - Bartlett, Tennessee (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Jack Elliott, 5-foot-11, 195 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Gabe Fields, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Saint Joseph, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Davin Chandler, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Berlin, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Cameran Dickson, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Corpus Christi, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Lebron Hill, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Hammond, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Kayleb Barnett, 5-foot-8, 150 lbs. - Janks, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
