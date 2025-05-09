Ten SEC Programs Qualify for NCAA Women's Golf Championships: SEC Daily, May 9, 2025
The Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carslbad, Calif. will welcome 10 Southeastern Conference programs for the 2025 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships on May 16-21.
The conference will make up one-third of the field as 30 programs and six individuals are set to embark on 54 holes of stroke play. The 10 programs are South Carolina, Ole Miss, Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas, Tennessee and Oklahoma, while sophomore Anna Davis from Auburn will compete as an individual.
After the three rounds of stroke play the top 15 teams and the top nine individuals not on an advancing team compete in stroke play to determine the top eight teams for a match-play style competition and the 72-hole stroke play individual championship with the team national champion to be determined on May 21.
South Carolina is the conference favorite as the Gamecocks were the only program to win its regional. South Carolina heads back to the NCAA Championships for the fifth consecutive year, tying the sixth-longest active streak in the country with LSU, Oklahoma State and Baylor.
Vanderbilt fell nine-strokes behind the cutline on the opening day of the NCAA Regionals, but battled back across two days to finish fifth and qualify for the Commodores fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Championships.
SEC Teams and Individuals Advancing to 2025 NCAA Championship Finals, listed by regional site and order of finish.
Charlottesville Regional
1. South Carolina
2. Ole Miss
T3. Florida
Columbus Regional
2. Arkansas
5. LSU
Gold Canyon Regional
4. Mississippi State
Individual: 1. Anna Davis - Auburn
Lexington Regional
5. Vanderbilt
Lubbock Regional
2. Texas
4. Tennessee
Norman Regional
4. Oklahoma