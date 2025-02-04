Why it's already a great school year for Vanderbilt: Just a Minute
Vanderbilt University isn’t known for its athletics’ success, but that’s starting to change as evidenced by the performance of the Commodores’ so far this school year.
The Vanderbilt football team posted its first winning season since 2013, going 7-6 that included a win against Georgia Tech in the Birmingham Bowl. And the Commodores had another win you may have heard about – beating then-No. 1 Alabama in Nashville, Tenn.
For a team that was coming off a two-win season, that the Commodores did was remarkable.
The men’s basketball team with first-year head coach Mark Byington is currently projected to receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament in March despite falling outside the AP Top 25 Poll this week.
The women’s basketball team remains ranked (No. 24 in the AP Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Poll) despite suffering an upset loss to unranked Ole Miss on Sunday. The Commodores have one of the nation’s best offenses that’s averaging 85.6 points per game and broken the 100-point mark six times this season.
That’s not taking into consideration what the other sports teams have done and before the school’s best program has thrown its first pitch. And the baseball team has already won with its new white with black pinstripes uniform unveiled last week.
So, yeah, it’s a great time to be a Vanderbilt fan.