2024-2025 Commonwealth Clash Score | Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers currently lead the Virginia Tech Hokies 1-0 in the 2024-2025 Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.
With a total of 22 individual event points up for grabs, 11.5 points are needed in order to clinch the Commonwealth Clash. Virginia won the Clash in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2023, and 2024 and Virginia tech won in 2017. 2018, and 2022. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the Commonwealth Clash were not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
See below for a full schedule and summary of the head-to-head matchups between Virginia and Virginia Tech in the 2024-2025 Commonwealth Clash:
October 4th: Men's Soccer
Result: Virginia Tech 1, Virginia 2
Recap: Batrouni Shines in 2-1 Win Over No. 19 Virginia Tech
October 31st: Women's Soccer (1 point)
November 1st: ACC Men's Cross Country Championships (1 point)
November 1st: ACC Women's Cross Country Championships (1 point)
November 6th: Volleyball (0.5 points)
November 8th: Volleyball (0.5 points)
November 30th: Football
January 11th: Women's Swimming & Diving (1 point)
January 11th: Men's Swimming & Diving (1 point)
January 16th: Women's Basketball (.5 points)
January 31st: Wrestling (1 point)
February 1st: Men's Basketball (.5 points)
February 9th: Women's Basketball (.5 points)
February 15th: Men's Basketball (.5 points)
April 19th: ACC Women's Golf Championship (1 point)
April 28th: ACC Men's Golf Championship (1 point)
TBD: ACC Women's Indoor Track Championships (1 point)
TBD: ACC Men's Indoor Track Championships (1 point)
TBD: Women's Tennis (1 point)
TBD: Men's Tennis (1 point)
TBD: Softball (.5 point)
TBD: Softball (.5 point)
TBD: Women's Lacrosse (1 point)
TBD: ACC Women's Track & Field Championships (1 point)
TBD: ACC Men's Track & Field Championships (1 point)
TBD: Baseball (1 point)