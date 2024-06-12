Cavaliers Now

2024 ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Matchups Revealed

See the matchups and schedule for the second-annual ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) shoots against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Rylan Griffen (3) in the second half in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena.
The matchups and schedule for the 2024 ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge have been announced. The second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd and Wednesday, December 4th.

See the complete schedule and matchups for the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge below (times & TV designations will be announced at a later date):

Tuesday, December 3rd
South Carolina at Boston College
Cal at Missouri
Kentucky at Clemson
Florida State at LSU
Georgia Tech at Oklahoma
Ole Miss at Louisville
Arkansas at Miami
Notre Dame at Georgia
Syracuse at Tennessee
Wake Forest at Texas A&M

Wednesday December 4th
Auburn at Duke
Texas at NC State
Alabama at North Carolina
Pittsburgh at Mississippi State
Virginia at Florida
Vanderbilt Virginia Tech

The 2023 ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge, the inaugural edition of the challenge, ended in a 7-7 tie. See the results of the 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge here.

With the ACC expanding to 18 teams and the SEC expanding to 16 teams starting with the 2024-2025 academic year, two ACC teams will not participate in the ACC/SEC Challenge each year. This season, SMU and Stanford will not compete in the Challenge.

The tipoff times and TV designations for each game will be announced at a later date, but the games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, the ACC Network, and the SEC Network.

