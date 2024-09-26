2024 ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Schedule, Matchups, TV Designations
The complete schedule has been finalized for the 2024 ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge. The second-annual ACC/SEC Challenge will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd, Wednesday, December 4th, and Thursday, December 5th and will feature 32 total matchups between the two conferences in both men's and women's basketball.
See the complete schedule, matchups, tipoff times, and TV broadcast designations for the 2024 ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge below:
Tuesday, December 3
7pm: Notre Dame at Georgia [ESPNU]
7pm: South Carolina at Boston College [ACC Network]
7pm: Cal at Missouri [SEC Network]
7/7:30pm: Arkansas at Miami [ESPN/ESPN2]
7/7:30pm: Syracuse at Tennessee [ESPN/ESPN2]
9pm: Wake Forest at Texas A&M [ESPN2]
9pm: Georgia Tech at Oklahoma [ESPNU]
9pm: Ole Miss at Louisville [ACC Network]
9pm: Florida State at LSU [SEC Network]
9:30pm: Kentucky at Clemson [ESPN]
Wednesday, December 4
7:15pm: Alabama at North Carolina [ESPN]
7:15pm: Virginia at Florida [ESPN2]
9:15pm: Auburn at Duke [ESPN]
9:15pm: Texas at NC State [ESPN2]
9:15pm: Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech [ACC Network]
9:15pm: Pittsburgh at Mississippi State [SEC Network]
In the inaugural edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge, both the men's and women's editions of the Challenge ended in 7-7 ties. With the additions of Cal, Stanford, and SMU to the ACC and Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, the Challenge is expanding to 16 games from last year's 14 games.
Of course, this means that two ACC teams will not participate in the Challenge. On the men's side, SMU and Stanford will not play in the ACC/SEC Challenge. On the women's side, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest will sit out the Challenge.
See the complete schedule, matchups, tipoff times, and TV broadcast designations for the 2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge below:
Wednesday, December 4
5pm: Oklahoma at Louisville [ESPN2]
5pm: Vanderbilt at Miami [ACC Network]
5pm: Virginia Tech at Georgia [SEC Network]
7:15pm: Syracuse at Texas A&M [ESPNU]
7:15pm: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech [ACC Network]
7:15pm: Florida State at Tennessee [SEC Network]
Thursday, December 5
5pm: Kentucky at North Carolina [ESPN2]
6pm: Auburn at Virginia [ACC Network]
7pm: Texas at Notre Dame [ESPN]
7pm: Ole Miss at NC State [ESPN2]
7pm: Boston College at Arkansas [SEC Network]
8pm: Florida at Clemson [ACC Network]
9pm: Duke at South Carolina [ESPN]
9pm: Stanford at LSU [ESPN2]
9pm: SMU at Missouri [SEC Network]
9pm: Alabama at Cal [ESPNU]