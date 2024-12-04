2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge Score Updates | UVA Basketball
This week marks the second-annual ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge, pitting the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference against one another. Keep track of all of the scores for each game as well as the overall score for the 2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge below. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game.
UVA Women's Basketball in the ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia will host Auburn in the second edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday at 6pm at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Cavaliers lead the all-time series with the Tigers 5-1, most recently picking up a couple of wins over Auburn in 2014 and 2015. Virginia defeated Missouri 87-81 in overtime in the inaugural edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge last season in Charlottesville.
Note: 9 wins are needed to win the Challenge.
2024 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge: 0-0
Wednesday, December 4th
5pm: Oklahoma at Louisville, ESPN2
5pm: Vanderbilt at Miami, ACC Network
5pm: Virginia Tech at Georgia, SEC Network
7:15pm: Syracuse at Texas A&M, ESPNU
7:15pm: Florida State at Tennessee, SEC Network
7:15pm: Mississippi State at Georgia Tech, ACC Network
Thursday, December 5th
5pm: Kentucky at North Carolina, ESPN2
6pm: Auburn at Virginia, ACC Network
7pm: Texas at Notre Dame, ESPN
7pm: Ole Miss at NC State, ESPN2
7pm: Boston College at Arkansas, SEC Network
8pm: Florida at Clemson, ACC Network
9pm: Duke at South Carolina, ESPN
9pm: Stanford at LSU, ESPN2
9pm: Alabama at California, ESPNU
9pm: SMU at Missouri, SEC Network
Note: Due to the ACC having more teams than the SEC, two ACC teams will not participate in the Challenge. This year, Wake Forest and Pittsburgh are not participating in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Both conferences expanded this past summer, with the SEC adding Texas and Oklahoma to get to 16 total members, while the ACC brought in Cal, SMU, and Stanford to reach 18 total members for basketball.
The 2023 ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge ended in a 7-7 tie. The ACC won jumped out to a 6-1 lead with Notre Dame, NC State, Miami, Louisville, Duke, and Virginia all winning their games by fewer than 10 points. The SEC proceeded to win six of the final seven matchups to salvage a 7-7 draw.
This year's ACC/SEC Women's Basketball Challenge features 11 teams that are currently ranked in the AP Top 25. No. 11 Oklahoma will visit No. 22 Louisville on Wednesday evening in the only ranked game on the first night of the Challenge. Then comes the main event on Thursday night, as No. 14 Kentucky will take on No. 16 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, No. 10 Notre Dame will host No. 4 Texas in South Bend, No. 18 Ole Miss will visit NC State in Raleigh, No. 8 Duke will visit the reigning champs No. 3 South Carolina, Stanford travels to take on No. 5 LSU, and No. 19 Alabama heads west to take on California. Those games will have significant ramifications not just on this ACC/SEC Challenge but also on the landscape of the women's college basketball season.
See score updates for the 2024 ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge here: 2024 ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Score Updates