NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regional Matchups Set

See the matchups for the Super Regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Matt Newton

A view at the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
A view at the NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn

The regional round of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament is complete. Out of the original 64-team field, just 16 teams remain. Those 16 regional champs are sorted into eight Super Regionals, best-of-three series that will take place next weekend, with the winners advancing to Omaha for the 2024 College World Series.

See the full matchups and schedule for the 2024 NCAA Baseball Super Regional round below: 

Note: this article will be updated when the dates and start times are announced by the NCAA for the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament.

Knoxville: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Evansville
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

Lexington: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Oregon State
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

Bryan-College Station: No. 3 Texas A&M vs. Oregon
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

Chapel Hill: No. 4 North Carolina vs. West Virginia
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

Clemson: No. 6 Clemson vs. Florida
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

Athens: No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 10 NC State
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

Tallahassee: No. 8 Florida State vs. UConn
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

Charlottesville: No. 12 Virginia vs. Kansas State
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD

2024 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament Schedule
Regionals: Friday, May 31st-Monday, June 3rd
Super Regionals: Friday, June 7th-Monday, June 10th
College World Series: Friday, June 14th-Monday, June 24th

