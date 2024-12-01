2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Matchups
The bracket for the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament was revealed on Sunday. See the complete 64-team bracket, schedule, and first round matchups for the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship below.
Click here for a full interactive bracket for the NCAA Volleyball Tournament.
NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Top Left - Pittsburgh Quarter
Dec. 6 at 7pm ET: No. 1 Pittsburgh (29-1) vs. Morehead State (18-14)
Dec. 6 at 4pm ET: No. 8 Oklahoma (14-10) vs. UTEP (27-6)
Dec. 5 at 7pm ET: No. 5 TCU (21-7) vs. Hawai'i (21-9)
Dec. 5 at 9:30pm ET: No. 4 Oregon (22-7) vs. High Point (23-6)
Dec. 5 at 7:30pm ET: No. 3 Kentucky (20-7) vs. Cleveland State (23-9)
Dec. 5 at 4:30pm ET: No. 6 Minnesota (20-10) vs. Western Kentucky (28-6)
Dec. 5 at 5pm ET No. 7 Missouri (20-8) vs. Texas State (22-8)
Dec. 5 at 8pm ET: No. 2 SMU (24-7) vs. Wichita State (18-13)
NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Bottom Left - Louisville Quarter
Dec. 6 at 7pm ET: No. 1 Louisville (25-5) vs. Chicago State (19-9)
Dec. 6 at 4pm ET: No. 8 Northern Iowa (25-7) vs. Illinois (18-12)
Dec. 5 at 3:30pm ET: No. 5 BYU (19-9) vs. Loyola Chicago (21-11)
Dec. 5 at 6:30pm ET: No. 4 Purdue (26-6) vs. Western Michigan (20-12)
Dec. 6 at 7:30pm ET: No. 3 Kansas (24-4) vs. Colgate (19-10)
Dec. 6 at 5pm ET: No. 6 Florida (21-7) vs. NC State (16-12)
Dec. 6 at 7:30pm ET: No. 7 Loyola Marymount (24-5) vs. Washington (19-11)
Dec. 6 at 10pm ET: No. 2 Stanford (25-4) vs. Sacramento State (21-11)
NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Top Right - Penn State Quarter
Dec. 6 at 7:30pm ET: No. 1 Penn State (29-2) vs. Delaware State (17-13)
Dec. 6 at 5pm ET: No. 8 North Carolina (22-7) vs. Yale (19-5)
Dec. 5 at 6:30pm ET: No. 5 Marquette (23-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (27-4)
Dec. 5 at 9:30pm ET: No. 4 Utah (24-5) vs. College of Charleston (25-8)
Dec. 5 at 7:30pm ET: No. 3 Texas (18-6) vs. Texas A&M Corpus-Christi (20-10)
Dec. 5 at 5pm ET: No. 6 USC (21-9) vs. UT Arlington (29-2)
Dec. 5 at 5:30pm ET: No. 7 Florida State (21-9) vs. Ole Miss (17-11)
Dec. 5 at 8pm ET: No. 2 Creighton (29-2) vs. South Dakota (21-9)
NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Bottom Right - Nebraska Quarter
Dec. 6 at 8pm ET: No. 1 Nebraska (29-2) vs. Florida A&M (27-6)
Dec. 6 at 5:30pm ET: No. 8 Miami (21-10) vs. South Dakota State (27-2)
Dec. 5 at 5:30pm ET: No. 5 Dayton (29-2) vs. South Carolina (16-11)
Dec. 5 at 8pm ET: No. 4 Baylor (22-7) vs. Wofford (23-8)
Dec. 6 at 8:30pm ET: No. 3 Arizona State (29-2) vs. New Hampshire (18-9)
Dec. 6 at 6:30pm ET: No. 6 Texas A&M (19-7) vs. Colorado State (20-10)
Dec. 5 at 5:30pm ET: No. 7 Georgia Tech (20-9) vs. Tennessee (15-11)
Dec. 5 at 8pm ET: No. 2 Wisconsin (23-6) vs. Fairfield (21-11)
The first and second rounds of the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament will be played from Thursday, December 5th through Saturday, December 7th. The regionals, which will see the field narrowed from 16 teams down to the final four, will be played Thursday, December 12th through Sunday, December 15th. The semifinals will be played on Thursday, December 19th with the National Championship following on Sunday, December 22nd at 3pm. The semifinals and finals will be played at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Here are the 31 automatic qualifiers for the 2024 NCAA Volleyball Tournament:
- America East: New Hampshire
- American Athletic: Wichita State
- Atlantic Coast: Pittsburgh
- Atlantic Sun: Florida Gulf Coast
- Atlantic 10: Loyola Chicago
- Big East: Creighton
- Big Sky: Sacramento State
- Big South: High Point
- Big Ten: Penn State
- Big 12: Arizona State
- Big West: Hawai'i
- CAA: College of Charleston
- Conference USA: Western Kentucky
- Horizon League: Cleveland State
- Ivy League: Yale
- MAAC: Fairfield
- MAC: Western Michigan
- MEAC: Delaware State
- Missouri Valley: Northern Iowa
- NEC: Chicago State
- Ohio Valley: Morehead State
- Patriot League: Colgate
- SEC: Kentucky
- SoCon: Wofford
- Southland: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
- SWAC: Florida A&M
- Summit League: South Dakota
- Sun Belt: Texas State
- WAC: UT Arlington
- WCC: Loyola Marymount