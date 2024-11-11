2024 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament Bracket, Schedule, Matchups
The bracket for the 2024 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament was revealed on Monday. See the complete 64-team bracket, schedule, and first round matchups for the NCAA Women's Soccer Championship below.
NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: Top Left Quad
Nov. 15 at 6pm: No. 1 Duke (14-2-1) vs. Howard (11-4-5)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: LSU vs. No. 8 Texas Tech (14-4-2)
Nov. 16 at 12pm: No. 5 Michigan State (12-2-5) vs. Western Michigan (13-1-6)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: Boston University (6-7-7) vs. No. 4 Texas (16-3-2)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: No. 3 Iowa (13-2-4) vs. Missouri State (13-4-3)
Nov. 16 at 12pm: Fairfield (18-2-1) vs. No. 6 Georgetown (12-3-4)
Nov. 17 at 1pm: No. 7 Virginia Tech (11-5-3) vs. Tennessee (9-6-4)
Nov. 15 at 9pm: California Baptist (10-6-3) vs. No. 2 UCLA (16-3-3)
NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: Bottom Left Quad
Nov. 15 at 6pm: No. 2 North Carolina (16-5) vs. USC Upstate (10-4-4)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: Santa Clara (12-3-4) vs. No. 7 BYU (9-6-5)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: No. 6 Minnesota (12-4-3) vs. South Dakota State (15-4-2)
Nov. 15 at 6pm: East Carolina (10-3-7) vs. No. 3 South Carolina (10-3-7)
Nov. 16 at 6pm: No. 4 Penn State (12-6-3) vs. Stony Brook (14-3-3)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: Stephen F. Austin (14-3-2) vs. No. 5 TCU (16-3-2)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: No. 8 Vanderbilt (9-3-6) vs. Lipscomb (14-3-4)
Nov. 15 at 5pm: Samford (12-6-3) vs. No. 1 Florida State (14-2-3)
NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: Top Right Quad
Nov. 17 at 5pm: No. 1 USC (15-1-3) vs. Sacramento State (5-6-9)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: Kansas (13-5-4) vs. No. 8 Saint Louis (14-1-6)
Nov. 15 at 8pm: No. 5 Wisconsin (9-5-4) vs. Maine (13-1-3)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: Princeton (14-4-0) vs. No. 4 Virginia (12-5)
Nov. 15 at 6pm: No. 3 Ohio State (12-5-3) vs. James Madison (12-3-5)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: FIU (13-4-2) vs. No. 6 Auburn (12-3-4)
Nov. 15 at 4:30pm: No. 7 Georgia (8-6-6) vs. Colorado (11-4-5)
Nov. 15 at 6pm: Morehead State (9-7-6) vs. No. 2 Wake Forest (12-3-3)
NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament: Bottom Right Quad
Nov. 15 at 7:30pm: No. 2 Arkansas (14-2-2) vs. Oklahoma State (14-4-3)
Nov. 16 at 3pm: California (12-5-3) vs. No. 7 Pepperdine (12-3-5)
Nov. 16 at 5pm: No. 6 Rutgers (11-4-5) vs. UConn (13-4-4)
Nov. 15 at 9pm: UC Santa Barbara (8-5-9) vs. No. 3 Stanford (13-4-1)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: No. 4 Notre Dame (11-3-4) vs. Milwaukee (12-6-2)
Nov. 15 at 7pm: West Virginia (12-5-2) vs. No. 5 Kentucky (11-4-4)
Nov. 15 at 4pm: No. 8 Utah State (18-1-4) vs. Washington (10-6-3)
Nov. 16 at 6pm: Southern U (8-9-3) vs. No. 1 Mississippi State (17-2-0)
The first round matchups for the 2024 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship will take place on the weekend of Friday, November 15th through Sunday, November 17th. The second round will take place on Friday, November 22nd and the third round will follow on Sunday, November 24th. The quarterfinals will be held on Friday, November 29th and Saturday, November 30th.
The first round, second round, third round, and quarterfinal matchups will take place at the campus sites of the higher seed team and then the semifinals and National Championship Game will be held on Friday, December 6th and Monday, December 9th at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.
See the full schedule for the 2024 NCAA Women's Soccer Championship below:
First round: Friday- Sunday, Nov. 15,16 or 17
Second and third rounds: Friday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 24
Quarterfinals: Friday or Saturday, Nov. 29 or 30
Women's College Cup:
Semifinals: Friday, Dec. 6
National Championship: Monday, Dec. 9