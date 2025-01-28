2025 Virginia Football Schedule Revealed
The 2025 Virginia football schedule is here. The Atlantic Coast Conference unveiled the 2025 ACC football composite schedule on Monday night (January 27), giving us the complete picture for the 2025 UVA football schedule.
The 2025 season, the fourth under head coach Tony Elliott, will see the Cavaliers play three teams for the very first time. UVA will host Stanford and make the trek out to Berkeley to take on Cal and the Hoos will also host Washington State. In addition to that matchup with the Cougars on October 18th, Virginia will also host Coastal Carolina and William & Mary in non-conference play.
In a scheduling irregularity, UVA will face a traditional ACC foe in NC State in non-conference play, with the game not counting towards either team's ACC record. Due to the ramifications of conference realignment, which included the ACC expanding to add Cal, Stanford, and SMU, the ACC adjusted its scheduling model to stipulate that all ACC teams will face each other at least twice over the next seven seasons. As a result, Virginia and NC State were not slated to face each other until the 2027 season. The Cavaliers and Wolfpack met only seven times from 2005 to 2022 after the ACC divided into the Coastal and Atlantic divisions. By scheduling each other as non-conference opponents, Virginia and NC State will now meet three years in a row from 2025-2027.
In conference play, Virginia will host Stanford, Florida State, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech and the Cavaliers will travel to take on Cal, Duke, Louisville, and North Carolina. UVA will have bye weeks in week 7 and week 13, which means the Cavaliers will have a bye week right before the season finale against Virginia Tech.
See the complete 2025 Virginia football schedule below:
Week 1: Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina
Date: Saturday, August 30th
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
All-time series: Virginia leads 1-0
Week 2: Virginia at NC State (non-conference)
Date: Saturday, September 6th
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, North Carolina
All-time series: NC State leads 37-22-1
Week 3: Virginia vs. William & Mary
Date: Saturday, September 13th
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
All-time series: Virginia leads 32-6-1
Week 4: Virginia vs. Stanford
Date: Saturday, September 20th
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
All-time series: First meeting
Week 5: Virginia vs. Florida State
Date: Friday, September 26th
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
All-time series: Florida State leads 15-4
Week 6: Virginia at Louisville
Date: Saturday, October 4th
Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky
All-time series: Louisville leads 8-5
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: Virginia vs. Washington State
Date: Saturday, October 18th
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
All-time series: First meeting
Week 9: Virginia at North Carolina
Date: Saturday, October 25th
Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
All-time series: North Carolina leads 65-59-4
Week 10: Virginia at California
Date: Saturday, November 1st
Location: California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California
All-time series: First meeting
Week 11: Virginia vs. Wake Forest
Date: Saturday, November 8th
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
All-time series: Virginia leads 34-17
Week 12: Virginia at Duke
Date: Saturday, November 15th
Location: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
All-time series: Virginia leads 41-33
Week 13: Bye Week
Week 14: Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Date: Saturday, November 29th
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
All-time series: Virginia Tech leads 62-38-5
