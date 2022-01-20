Danielle Collins Defeats Ana Konjuh to Advance to Third Round of Australian Open

Danielle Collins is on to the third round of the Australian Open.

The former two-time NCAA singles champion at UVA and No. 27 seed in the Australian Open defeated Croatia's Ana Konjuh, the 58th ranked women's singles player in the world, on Wednesday to advance to the third round.

Collins took down Konjuh in straight sets, picking up the 6-4, 6-3 victory in a match that lasted just under two hours.

Collins has won her first two matches without dropping a set after defeating fellow American Caroline Dolehide 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

The 28-year-old Collins is looking to make another deep run at the Australian Open, the site of her initial breakout performance that propelled her into the elite ranks of international professional tennis back in 2019, when she won five straight matches and advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Collins is set to face Denmark's Clara Tauson, the 39th-ranked women's singles player in the world in the third round on Friday.

Collins is also participating in the women's doubles tournament. She is partnered with American Desirae Krawczyk and they defeated the Russian duo of Liudmila Samsonova and Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3 in the first round on Tuesday.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Overcomes Foul Troubles to Complete Season Sweep of Pitt with 66-61 Win

Three-Star QB LaNorris Sellers Decommits from Virginia

Reports: Virginia Hires Gardner-Webb OC Taylor Lamb as Quarterbacks Coach

Traudt, McKneely, and Bond Make Top 70 of Updated ESPN 100

Owayne Owens Named ACC Field Performer of the Week

Virginia's Jay Aiello Named the ACC's Wrestler of the Week