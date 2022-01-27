Danielle Collins Set to Face No. 7 Iga Swiatek in Australian Open Semifinals

Fans who want to see Danielle Collins take on Iga Swiatek in the Australian Open semifinals will have to set their alarm clocks a little early on Thursday morning.

The semifinal match between Collins and Swiatek is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30am EST on Thursday at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Their match will take place after the conclusion of the first women's singles semifinal between No.1 Ashleigh Barty and American Madison Keys, a match that is set to begin at 3:30am EST on Thursday.

Collins, a former Virginia tennis star and two-time NCAA champion, advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open for the second time in her career.

After defeating Caroline Dolehide and Ana Konjuh in the first and second rounds without dropping a set, Collins lost the first set and rallied to win comeback thrillers in back-to-back matches against Clara Tauson and No. 19 Elise Mertens. In the quarterfinals, Collins defeated Alizé Cornet in straight sets to advance to the semifinals, matching the deepest run at a Grand Slam event of her career.

Collins' semifinal match against Swiatek will be broadcast on ESPN.

