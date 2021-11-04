Diana Ordonez Wins ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Steve Swanson Named Coach of the Year

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its women’s soccer season honors on Thursday and the Virginia Cavaliers had seven players named to All-ACC teams.

Diana Ordonez became the seventh Cavalier in program history to be awarded an ACC Player of the Year award, as the junior forward was named the Offensive Player of the Year. Ordonez, who led the ACC with 14 goals scored, including six game-winners, also made the All-ACC first team, marking the third time she has made an All-ACC team in her career.

Ordonez was joined on the All-ACC first-team by Lia Godfrey, who totaled 12 assists, the second most in the ACC.

Alexa Spaanstra, Laurel Ivory, and Samar Guidry were named to the All-ACC second-team. Spaanstra has seven goals and eight assists this season and was an All-ACC selection for the fourth time in her UVA career. Ivory was named to an All-ACC team for the second time as she notched seven shutouts this season. Guidry led the UVA defensive line to 10 shutouts this season.

Haley Hopkins and Taryn Torres were named to the All-ACC third-team. Hopkins had eight goals and seven assists and her 23 points were second-most on the team. Torres was named to an All-ACC team for the fourth time in her career.

UVA head coach Steve Swanson was also named ACC Coach of the Year for the third time in his tenure at Virginia, as he directed the Cavaliers to their third ACC regular season championship.

The top-seeded Cavaliers play No. 5 seed Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC Championship on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Check out a full preview of the match here. The match is set to begin at 5:30pm and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

