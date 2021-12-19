Diana Ordonez Picked Sixth Overall in NWSL Draft

On Saturday night, Diana Ordonez became the latest in a long line of Virginia women's soccer players to be selected in the National Women's Soccer League Draft.

The North Carolina Courage selected Ordonez with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NWSL Draft.

The National Women's Soccer League has held an annual draft for 10 years and Virginia has had a player selected in every single draft. Ordonez became the 19th Cavalier to be selected in the NWSL Draft and the fourth Cavalier to be picked in the first round, joining Courtney Petersen, Emily Sonnett, and Morgan Brian.

Ordonez finished her UVA career with 45 goals, tied for third-most in school history. She led the country in scoring with 18 goals this season, which was also a school record, and was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Jayden Gardner Leads Virginia over Fairleigh Dickinson 82-49

Kate Douglass Wins Second Medal at FINA World Championships

Virginia DL Olasunkonmi Agunloye Withdraws from Portal, Will Return to UVA

Kate Douglass and Paige Madden Earn Medals at FINA World Championships

UVA Football Kicker Commit’s Connection with Ray Allen

Early Signing Day: Tony Elliott and Bronco Mendenhall Address UVA Football’s Early Signees

National Signing Day: Virginia Football Early Signees