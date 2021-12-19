Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    Diana Ordonez Picked Sixth Overall in NWSL Draft
    The Virginia women's soccer star was selected with the sixth overall pick in the National Women's Soccer League by the North Carolina Courage
    On Saturday night, Diana Ordonez became the latest in a long line of Virginia women's soccer players to be selected in the National Women's Soccer League Draft. 

    The North Carolina Courage selected Ordonez with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NWSL Draft. 

    The National Women's Soccer League has held an annual draft for 10 years and Virginia has had a player selected in every single draft. Ordonez became the 19th Cavalier to be selected in the NWSL Draft and the fourth Cavalier to be picked in the first round, joining Courtney Petersen, Emily Sonnett, and Morgan Brian. 

    Ordonez finished her UVA career with 45 goals, tied for third-most in school history. She led the country in scoring with 18 goals this season, which was also a school record, and was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year. 

