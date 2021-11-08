Emma Navarro Wins Singles Title at ITF World Tennis Tour

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Emma Navarro Wins Orlando 25K Singles Title at ITF World Tennis Tour
    Emma Navarro Wins Orlando 25K Singles Title at ITF World Tennis Tour

    The sophomore UVA tennis star won her first professional singles title in Orlando on Sunday
    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The sophomore UVA tennis star won her first professional singles title in Orlando on Sunday

    Emma Navarro is going to need some more room in her trophy case.

    The 20-year-old sophomore, who already has a NCAA singles tennis national championship under her belt, won her first professional singles title on Sunday, as Navarro brought home the singles championship at the ITF World Tennis Tour 25k tournament at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

    Navarro, the No. 3 seed in the 32-play field, easily defeated Japan’s Junri Namigata 6-1, 6-1 in the first round on Wednesday. In the second round on Thursday, Navarro faced fellow American Adriana Reami, and won a hard-fought first set, 7-5, before taking the second set 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

    Her quarterfinal match against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima was postponed until Saturday due to rain. Navarro beat Uchijima 6-3, 6-2 and moved on to the semifinals, which also took place on Saturday.

    In a tough matchup against Korea’s Jang Su-jeong, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, Navarro prevailed 6-1, 7-6 to secure her spot in the final on Sunday.

    After winning the first eight sets of the tournament, Navarro finally lost a set against the event’s top-seeded player, American Allie Kiick, who won the first set 6-3. Navarro bounced back and won the second set, 6-2, to force a dividing third set. She kept the momentum going in the final set, defeating Kiick, 6-3, to clinch the ITF World Tennis Tour 25K singles title.

    Emma Navarro, Virginia Cavaliers women's tennis
