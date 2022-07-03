Former Hoo Brandon Nakashima Advances Wimbledon Round of 16

Former Virginia men's tennis star Brandon Nakashima has advanced to the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time in his professional career. Nakashima took down Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in straight sets in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday.

Nakashima defeated Germany's Nicola Kuhn in the first round and then went on to upset Canada's Denis Shapovalov, the No. 13 seed in the tournament, in four sets in the second round. Making his first appearance in the third round at Wimbledon, Nakashima dominated Galan 6-4, 6-4, 6-1 to propel himself into the round of 16. Nakashima is the first former UVA men's tennis player to advance to the Gentlemen's Singles round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Nakashima joins Americans Tommy Paul, Frances Tiafoe, and Taylor Fritz in the fourth round, marking the first time since 1999 that four Americans have advanced to the Gentlemen's Singles round of 16 at Wimbledon.

Now, the former ACC Freshman of the Year at Virginia is set for a showdown with Nick Kyrgios, one of the most polarizing and entertaining players in the sport. The No. 40-ranked singles player in the world, Kyrgios is known as much for his on-court antics and code violations as he his for his highlight winners. Nakashima will have to overcome Kyrgios on Monday in order to clinch a spot in the quarterfinals.

