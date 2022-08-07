Former Hoo Diana Ordóñez Ties NWSL Rookie Scoring Record

The National Women's Soccer League is beginning to learn what UVA soccer fans have known for years now: Diana Ordóñez scores goals.

The former Cavalier striker scored a pair of goals for the North Carolina Courage on Friday, bringing Ordóñez to seven goals on the season, tying the record for most goals scored by a NWSL rookie.

The 2021 ACC Offensive Player of the Year finished her career third on the all-time scoring list at Virginia with 45 career goals in just three seasons. Ordóñez was selected sixth overall in the NWSL Draft and has already proven to be a great pick for the North Carolina Courage. Her seven goals leads the team and is the third-most in the entire league.

With 11 matches remaining in the regular season, Ordóñez has a great shot to take over the NWSL rookie scoring record outright. Her next opportunity to reach the milestone will come on Saturday, August 13th when the Courage host the Kansas City Current.

