Virginia's Jay Aiello Named the ACC's Wrestler of the Week

UVA's Jay Aiello was named the ACC's Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday after winning each of his four matches at the Virginia Duals on Friday and Saturday in Hampton, Virginia.

Aiello pinned Lock Haven's Parker McLeallen and won by technical fall in a bonus match on day one of the Virginia Duals on Friday. On day two, Aiello picked up his most impressive victory of the season with a win by decision over Oklahoma's Jake Woodley, the No. 11-ranked wrestler in the 197-pound weight class. Aiello pinned South Dakota State's Nick Casperson in a bonus match on Saturday as well.

Aiello, who supplanted Woodley as the No. 11-ranked wrestler in the 197-pound division in the latest InterMat rankings, is now 8-0 on the season after winning a bronze medal for Team USA at the U23 World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in early November.

The entire UVA wrestling team performed well at the Virginia Duals, turning in an overall record of 18-5 in the individual matches. The Cavaliers went 4-3 vs. Chattanooga, 5-1 vs. Lock Haven, 3-0 vs. Kent State, and 6-1 vs. No. 18-ranked Oklahoma, including three individual wins over nationally-ranked Sooners.

Up next, Aiello and the Cavaliers begin ACC play on the road at Pittsburgh on Friday at 7pm.

