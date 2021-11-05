Ordonez Goal Sends No. 1 Virginia Past Clemson 1-0 in ACC Semifinals

Who else would it be.

The newly crowned ACC Offensive Player of the Year Diana Ordonez scored a goal in the 48th minute to lead the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over No. 5 seed Clemson in the semifinals of the ACC Championship on Friday night at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina.

Ordonez nearly scored a goal in the first half, as her point-blank shot out of a skirmish in front of the net went over the Clemson goalkeeper and began to cross the goal line before a Clemson defender booted it out.

Clemson also threatened to take the lead as Maliah Morris had her shot hit the left post midway through the first half. The Tigers outshot the Cavaliers 3-2 in the scoreless first half, but UVA blitzed Clemson in the second, as shots were 8-2 in favor of the Hoos in the second half.

It did not take long for one of those shots to find its mark. In the 48th minute, Haley Hopkins made a run up the right side and sent a dribbling cross through the box. The ball made its way over to a streaking Diana Ordonez, who got her left foot on the ball and put it in the back of the net.

It was the 15th goal of the season for Diana Ordonez and ended up being the game-winner, as neither team could manage a goal for the rest of the match.

Haley Hopkins nearly scored a goal of her own with five and a half minutes remaining, as she broke loose on a fast break. Her shot was saved by Clemson goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff, who also had two saves in the match.

Laurel Ivory made two saves, one in each half, to preserve the shutout for Virginia. It was only the second time all season that the Tigers had been shutout in a match.

Virginia, which completed an undefeated season in ACC play and won the ACC regular season championship last week, advances to the ACC Championship final on Sunday against the winner of the second ACC semifinal between Florida State and Wake Forest.

