Updated List of Virginia's 30 NCAA Team National Championships

On Saturday night, Virginia won its second-consecutive NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship in dominant fashion. The Cavaliers won NCAA titles in 11 individual events and broke five American records in the process. UVA finished the meet with a total of 551.5 points, taking first place in the team standings by a margin of 145.5 points.

The championship is the 30th NCAA team title won by University of Virginia sports teams. The Cavaliers have the 20th-most NCAA team championships among Division I schools, second-most in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and most in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Here is an updated list of Virginia's 30 NCAA team national titles:

Virginia: 30 NCAA National Championships

1938: Boxing

1972: Men’s Lacrosse

1981: Women’s Cross Country

1982: Women’s Cross Country

1989: Men’s Soccer

1991: Men’s Soccer

1991: Women’s Lacrosse

1992: Men’s Soccer

1993: Men’s Soccer

1993: Women’s Lacrosse

1994: Men’s Soccer

1999: Men’s Lacrosse

2003: Men’s Lacrosse

2004: Women’s Lacrosse

2006: Men’s Lacrosse

2009: Men’s Soccer

2010: Women’s Rowing

2011: Men’s Lacrosse

2012: Women’s Rowing

2013: Men’s Tennis

2014: Men’s Soccer

2015: Baseball

2015: Men’s Tennis

2016: Men’s Tennis

2017: Men’s Tennis

2019: Men’s Basketball

2019: Men’s Lacrosse

2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving

2021: Men’s Lacrosse

2022: Women's Swimming & Diving

