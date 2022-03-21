Updated List of Virginia's 30 NCAA Team National Championships
On Saturday night, Virginia won its second-consecutive NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving National Championship in dominant fashion. The Cavaliers won NCAA titles in 11 individual events and broke five American records in the process. UVA finished the meet with a total of 551.5 points, taking first place in the team standings by a margin of 145.5 points.
The championship is the 30th NCAA team title won by University of Virginia sports teams. The Cavaliers have the 20th-most NCAA team championships among Division I schools, second-most in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and most in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Here is an updated list of Virginia's 30 NCAA team national titles:
Virginia: 30 NCAA National Championships
1938: Boxing
1972: Men’s Lacrosse
1981: Women’s Cross Country
1982: Women’s Cross Country
1989: Men’s Soccer
1991: Men’s Soccer
1991: Women’s Lacrosse
1992: Men’s Soccer
1993: Men’s Soccer
1993: Women’s Lacrosse
1994: Men’s Soccer
1999: Men’s Lacrosse
2003: Men’s Lacrosse
2004: Women’s Lacrosse
2006: Men’s Lacrosse
2009: Men’s Soccer
2010: Women’s Rowing
2011: Men’s Lacrosse
2012: Women’s Rowing
2013: Men’s Tennis
2014: Men’s Soccer
2015: Baseball
2015: Men’s Tennis
2016: Men’s Tennis
2017: Men’s Tennis
2019: Men’s Basketball
2019: Men’s Lacrosse
2021: Women’s Swimming & Diving
2021: Men’s Lacrosse
2022: Women's Swimming & Diving
