Denny McCarthy Replaces Bryson DeChambeau in PGA Championship Field

Bryson DeChambeau did everything he could to try to play in the PGA Championship this week, but ultimately decided that he was not ready for competition as he continues to recover from a hand surgery that took place a little over a month ago.

DeChambeau officially withdrew from the field on Wednesday, allowing one lucky alternate to slide in. University of Virginia alum Denny McCarthy is now competing in the PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa.

McCarthy kept himself ready for the possibility of playing at the PGA Championship, playing nine holes on both Tuesday and Wednesday. “I had a feeling he was going to pull out,” McCarthy said. “I was ready either way.”

McCarthy teed off his first round on Thursday morning at 8:49 (ET) alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa. As of the publishing of this article, McCarthy is even par and tied for 22nd on the leaderboard through the first eight holes.

