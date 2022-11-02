UVA Field Hockey Stages Epic Comeback, Beats Wake Forest in Overtime in ACC Semis

Never count out Michele Madison and her Cavaliers in the ACC Field Hockey Championship.

It appeared Virginia's run at the ACCs was at an end when Wake Forest scored early in the third quarter to take a 2-0 lead over UVA in the semifinals. In six quarters played against the Demon Deacons this season, the Cavaliers had yet to score a goal.

But the Hoos refused to go down without a fight. Virginia scored once in the third quarter and then Taryn Tkachuk notched the crucial equalizer with just over 90 seconds left in regulation to send the match into overtime. The Cavaliers seized all momentum and quickly pounced on their first opportunity in overtime, as Adele Iacobucci deflected in a shot from Annie McDonough to score the game-winner, propelling Virginia to the ACC Field Hockey Championship Game.

The first half of Wednesday's match was certainly a frustrating one for the Cavaliers. UVA attempted only one shot and had zero penalty corners in the entire first half, while the Demon Deacons had two of their three shots in the second quarter go on goal. Five minutes into the second period, Wake took the lead as Immie Gillgrass redirected a penalty corner shot from Meike Lanckohr into the back of the cage.

Virginia came out firing in the third quarter and generated real offensive pressure for the first time all match. But, UVA's opportunities still came up empty and Wake Forest managed to counter one of Virginia's chances and turn it into another goal on the other end. UVA goalkeeper Jet Trimborn initially saved Wake's fastbreak shot, but Rachel Thetford intercepted Virginia's clearing attempt and easily swept her wide open shot into the goal to give the Demon Deacons a 2-0 lead five minutes into the third quarter.

Any question of the Cavaliers' resolve after going down 2-0 was answered almost immediately. Just over two minutes later, Meghen Hengerer skipped a long and fast-moving pass into the circle to the doorstep of the cage, where graduate midfielder Annie McDonough got an amazing deflection on the ball to redirect it into the cage, cutting the deficit in half and breathing new life into the match for Virginia.

UVA's comeback effort took a major blow in the fourth quarter when the Cavaliers were forced to play a man-down for five minutes due to a yellow card on Laura Janssen. The Hoos grew desperate in the waning minutes, but remained poised in their attempts to find the equalizer. Annie McDonough nearly had a second goal with a couple of minutes left as the ball came to her on the doorstep, but she was unable to sweep it in.

Finally, with just over a minute and a half left in the match, Hengerer sent in another long pass that looked nearly identical to her assist on McDonough's goal. This time, it was Taryn Tkachuk who got her stick on it, deflecting the ball in a high arc that went just over the head over Wake goalkeeper Ellie Todd and into the back of the cage to tie the match at 2-2. It was the second match in a row that Tkachuk played the hero for the Cavaliers, as the sophomore striker scored the game-winning goal against Louisville in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

With both teams limited to seven field players in overtime, Virginia gained possession and patiently looked for an opening. That opportunity arrived just over a minute into the extra period, as Annie McDonough worked along the right edge of the circle before firing the ball with her backhand towards the front of the cage. Senior midfielder Adele Iacobucci slid in at just the right moment and perfectly redirected the ball into the cage to complete the thrilling comeback and send the Hoos to the ACC title game.

Virginia advances to the ACC Championship, where the Cavaliers will take on undefeated and five-time defending ACC Champion North Carolina. The final will be a rematch of the 2021 ACC Championship Game. The Tar Heels defeated the Cavaliers 1-0 in that match and also took down the Hoos this season 3-1 in Chapel Hill back on October 21st. Virginia is seeking its first ACC title since 2016 and second in program history.

UVA and UNC will battle for the conference crown on Friday at 2pm in Durham. The match will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN