Virginia Field Hockey Begins Quest for ACC Championship

The Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team begins its quest for the ACC Championship this week. UVA is the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 seed Boston College in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday at J.S. Coyne Field at Syracuse, the host of the entire ACC Championship.

Virginia went 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the ACC in an incredibly tough schedule this season. 12 of UVA’s 17 games this season were against ranked opponents and the Cavaliers went 5-7 in those games. The Hoos played well down the final stretch of the season, winning three out of their last four games, only losing 3-2 in overtime to No. 10 North Carolina in the regular season finale. Even more encouraging, Virginia pulled off a 2-1 upset over then-No. 6 Syracuse on October 22nd at J.S. Coyne Field, where the ACC Championship is being played this week.

Like Virginia, Boston College also went 3-3 in ACC play. The Eagles turned in a 12-5 overall record with wins over No. 6 Maryland, No. 5 Northwestern, No. 19 Connecticut, and No. 21 Wake Forest. In the lone meeting between these two teams in the regular season, the Eagles prevailed over the Cavaliers 1-0 at Virginia on October 9th. Boston College joined Louisville as the only two teams to shut out UVA this season.

If UVA is able to defeat Boston College on Thursday, the Hoos will advance to play top-seeded Louisville in the ACC semifinals on Friday with a trip to the ACC Championship Game on the line.

Virginia is looking to win the program’s second ever ACC Championship. The Cavaliers won it as the No. 6 seed in the 2016 ACC Championship, becoming the lowest-seeded team to ever win the ACC title.

UVA’s ACC quarterfinal match against Boston College is set to begin at 1pm on Thursday. The match will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

