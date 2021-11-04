UVA Field Hockey Downs Boston College 2-0 in ACC Quarterfinals

Back on October 9th, Virginia lost a heartbreaking match against Boston College 1-0 in overtime. UVA outshot BC 12-7, but the Cavaliers could not manage to find the back of the cage, as the Eagles emerged with the victory.

In a rematch against Boston College on Thursday in the ACC quarterfinals, the Cavaliers refused to be stymied by the BC defense for a second time.

Virginia scored two goals in the first half and Tyler Kennedy delivered a shutout, as the Hoos took down Boston College 2-0 to advance to the ACC semifinals.

The match, which took place at J.S. Coyne Field at Syracuse, was originally scheduled to start at 1pm, but was delayed for nearly an hour and a half due to inclement weather, including a substantial snowfall.

When the match finally began, the Cavaliers came out of gates determined to cash in on the offensive end. UVA dominated time of possession early in the game and the Hoos had the ball in BC’s end of the field for a large portion of the opening period. UVA outshot Boston College 3-0 in the first quarter, with all three shots going on goal.

With a little less than four minutes left in the opening quarter, Virginia earned a penalty corner, which resulted in a great look for Noa Boterman, but Boston College goalkeeper Jonna Kennedy made a diving stop. The Cavaliers immediately regained possession and some crafty and precise passing led to their first goal of the game. Adele Iacobucci played the ball inside to Danielle Husar, who made the extra pass to Laura Janssen, who was somehow left all alone right in front of the goal. Janssen chipped the ball over the right shoulder of Jonna Kennedy and into the back of the cage to give Virginia the 1-0 lead.

UVA delivered a smothering defensive effort in the first quarter, not allowing Boston College to attempt even a single shot. In the second quarter, the Eagles were much more aggressive, registering four shots. Led by goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy, the Virginia defense managed BC’s offensive pressure well and the Eagles were kept off of the board.

Midway through the second quarter, it was UVA finding the back of the cage to double its lead. On a penalty corner, Greer Gill set up a shot for Amber Ezechiels, who had her line drive shot saved by Jonna Kennedy. The ball sat in front of Kennedy for a moment before Rachel Robinson swooped in and knocked the ball in to make it 2-0.

Boston College appeared to have a guaranteed goal with five minutes left in the half, as the ball hit a UVA defender in the body resulting in a penalty stroke. Sky Caron stepped up and delivered a shot to the left side of the goal, but Tyler Kennedy slid to her right and made a great save with her stick-side pad to keep the Eagles off the board. Kennedy made three saves in the match to secure the shutout. On the other side, Jonna Kennedy made five saves.

In the second half, Virginia managed to turn Boston College away at every turn, despite the offensive pressure put on by the Eagles. BC outshot Virginia 4-2 in the second half to even the shots category at eight apiece for the match. However, the Hoos were more accurate with their shots, with seven going on goal as opposed to three shots on goal for Boston College.

The second half was scoreless and UVA picked up the 2-0 victory.

With the win, Virginia advances to the ACC semifinals against No. 1 Louisville on Friday. The Cavaliers dropped a 1-0 match at Louisville back on September 17th. The match is set to begin at 1pm on Friday and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The winner will advance to the ACC Championship Game on Sunday.

