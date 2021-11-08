UVA Field Hockey Receives NCAA Bid, Faces Maryland in First Round

The Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team received an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament, as revealed on the NCAA Division I Field Hockey selection show on Sunday night.

UVA will face Maryland at College Park in the first round on November 12th at 2:30pm.

UVA played Maryland in the regular season on October 7th in Charlottesville and the Terrapins prevailed 2-1 in overtime. Virginia and Maryland also played in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, with the Hoos winning 1-0 in overtime to advance to the Final Four.

Virginia was one of eight teams to receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament. This is the 25th appearance in the NCAA Championship for the Virginia field hockey program and 13th appearance under head coach Michele Madison.

Syracuse and No. 4 seed Penn State will also play in College Park on November 12th. The winners of the Virginia-Maryland and Penn State-Syracuse matches will meet in the quarterfinals on November 14th at 1pm.

