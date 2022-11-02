UVA Field Hockey Holds Off Louisville, Advances to ACC Semifinals

For the eighth-consecutive season, Virginia has advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Field Hockey Championship. Taryn Tkachuk scored the game-winner in the first quarter and, behind a stellar defensive performance led by goalkeeper Jet Trimborn, the No. 3 seed UVA field hockey team held off No. 6 Louisville for a 1-0 victory on Tuesday night in Durham in the ACC quarterfinals.

The Cardinals would end up outshooting the Cavaliers 13-4 in the match, but the first quarter was all Virginia. UVA's only two penalty corner opportunities came in the first 15 minutes and shots were 2-1 in favor of the Cavaliers in the opening period as well. With three and a half minutes remaining in the first, freshman Caroline Nemec threaded an accurate pass to Taryn Tkachuk in the shooter's circle. Tkachuk worked her way to the left side of the cage and then managed to flip a backhanded shot into the goal from a sharp angle to give UVA a 1-0 lead.

Virginia would attempt only two more shots for the rest of the match, as Louisville did the lion's share of the shooting in a desperate attempt to find an equalizer. Without any more scoring support, it was up to Jet Trimborn and the UVA defense to preserve the slim one-goal lead for the remaining three quarters.

Fortunately for the Cavaliers, the freshman Trimborn delivered one of her finest performances of the season in cage. As the Cardinals threw a barrage of shots towards the cage, Trimborn stood tall. Louisville had three corners in the third quarter alone and took seven shots in that period as well. Four of those shots went on cage and Trimborn saved every single one.

Trimborn finished with five saves in the match to keep the Cards out of the cage. Louisville's most threatening chance came in the fourth quarter, as Aimee Plumb released a shot that looked to be well on its way towards finding the back of the cage, but Jans Croon rotated over and blocked the shot at the last moment to protect the lead.

The Cavaliers were able to kill off the remainder of the clock and secure the 1-0 shutout win.

Virginia advances to the semifinals and will face No. 2 seed Wake Forest on Wednesday at 3:30pm in Durham. The match will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

