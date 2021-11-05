Virginia Field Hockey Takes Down Top-Seeded Louisville via Shootout in ACC Semifinals

Virginia has fared horribly in overtime matches this season, turning in a dismal 1-4 record in overtime games coming into this match. The Cavaliers saw their 1-0 lead disappear in the fourth quarter as the top-seeded Louisville Cardinals tied the ACC semifinal match on Friday afternoon. Louisville, on the other hand, had been perfect in overtime, winning all six matches that have gone to extra time this season.

The cards were stacked against the Hoos as they tried to knock off the No. 1 seeded-Cardinals and the match headed to overtime with the score tied at 1-1. Neither team managed to find the back of the cage in the overtime periods and the match headed to a shootout.

UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy managed to save two of Louisville’s shootout attempts, while the Cavaliers converted all but one of their attempts. Laura Janssen, who scored the game-winner against Boston College in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday, converted the final attempt to clinch the match and send the Hoos to the ACC Championship Game.

For most of the match, it seemed like Virginia would manage to pull off the upset over the Cardinals in regulation, as a second-quarter goal by Rachel Robinson was the only score for almost the entire match.

UVA dominated the first half of the match, outshooting Louisville 9-2 and controlling time of possession on Louisville’s end of the field. After a scoreless first quarter, the Hoos finally broke through as they earned a penalty stroke midway through the second quarter. Rachel Robinson stepped up and converted the penalty stroke, placing the ball perfectly in the top shelf for her third goal of the season to put UVA up 1-0.

That Virginia lead would hold until just 10 minutes remained in regulation, when Louisville’s Alli Bitting scored on a penalty corner to tie the match. Bitting inserted the penalty corner and then Filippa Niebuhr played it back to Bitting as she cut towards the cage along the end line. Bitting chipped the ball past UVA goalkeeper Tyler Kennedy to even the score at 1-1.

A few minutes later, Rachel Robinson thought she had the game-winner on her second goal of the game as she chipped in a shot off of a rebound. But, after an official replay review, Robinson was called for obstruction and the goal was wiped off of the board.

The box score showed that Virginia was outplaying Louisville, as the Cavaliers had twice as many shots as Louisville (16-8) and shots on goal were 9-5 in favor of UVA as well. Louisville goalkeeper Mila de Kuijer made eight saves to keep the Virginia offense at bay. Despite how well UVA had played, the Hoos regrettably once again found themselves heading to another overtime to determine which team would advance to the ACC title game.

Tyler Kennedy, who made four saves in goal for Virginia, made an amazing save with her blocker to prevent a redirected shot by Louisville from finding its mark to end the match late in the first overtime period. That was the closest either team came to achieving the sudden victory.

Louisville made a change in cage heading into the shootout, replacing Mila de Kuijer with Maitland Demand. Virginia elected to go first in the shootout.

Both teams converted their first attempts, as Laura Janssen and Katie Schneider were able to find the back of the cage. Adele Iacobucci initially slipped on her attempt, but was able to get back to her feet and spin to her right, before firing into the goal to make it 2-1 in favor of Virginia. Tyler Kennedy then made a great play to get her stick on the ball and steal it from Mackenzie Karl to give UVA the advantage. Meghen Hengerer did a spin move and shot the ball into the top left corner to make it 3-1 Virginia. The Cardinals responded well to the pressure, converting their next two attempts and Maitland Demand was able to block Noa Boterman’s shot with her shoulder in the third frame to bring the shootout back to even at 3-3. Annie McDonough and Mattie Tabor both scored in the fifth frame to make it 4-4 to send the shootout into a second round.

With Louisville now going first, Tyler Kennedy made another huge stop, getting her foot on the shot of Charlie van Oirschot for the rejection. Laura Janssen drove to her right and chipped the ball past Demand to the bottom left corner of the goal to win the match for Virginia.

Virginia avenged an earlier 1-0 loss in the regular season to Louisville, the No. 4 ranked team in the country. With the victory, the Cavaliers improve to 12-7 this season and advance to Sunday’s ACC Championship Game to face the winner of No. 2 seed Syracuse and No. 3 seed North Carolina. Perhaps more importantly, the win substantially bolsters Virginia’s resume for the NCAA Tournament.

