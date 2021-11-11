Virginia Field Hockey Renews Rivalry with Maryland in NCAA First Round

The Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team begins its latest run at the program’s first national championship on Friday, when the Hoos travel to College Park to take on Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

UVA is making its 25th appearance in the NCAA Championship after turning in a 12-8 overall record through the regular season and ACC Championship play. Virginia lost four games in overtime and all eight of its losses have come by just a single goal. The Cavaliers are also playing some of their best field hockey of the season right now, as the Hoos are winners of five of their last seven games, with their only losses coming against North Carolina in the regular season finale and in the ACC Championship Game last Sunday.

In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Virginia will renew its rivalry with the Maryland Terrapins, who are also the host of this four-team regional for the first round and quarterfinals. No. 4 Penn State and Syracuse will play in the other first round match in College Park.

Maryland is 13-6 overall this season and lost to Penn State in the Big Ten quarterfinals last Thursday. Before that, however, the Terrapins had won four straight matches to end the regular season, including three wins over ranked opponents.

Maryland leads the all-time series with Virginia 43-22-2 and the Terps took down the Cavaliers 2-1 in overtime in their meeting in the regular season on October 7th in Charlottesville. Laura Janssen scored with a little over five minutes remaining in regulation to break the scoreless tie and give UVA the lead, but Maryland’s Kyler Greenwalt scored just over a minute later to tie the match. Late in the first overtime period, Hope Rose scored to win the match for Maryland.

The last time Virginia and Maryland met in the NCAA Tournament was on November 17th, 2019, when UVA hosted Maryland in the NCAA quarterfinals with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Terrapins had defeated the Cavaliers 3-2 via a shootout in the regular season meeting in College Park. In the quarterfinals, the match remained scoreless through regulation and the Hoos and Terps went into overtime to determine a victor. Rachel Robinson took a shot and Annie McDonough deflected it in to win the match and send UVA to the semifinals for the first time since 2010.

If the Cavaliers are able to defeat the Terrapins on Friday, they will play the winner of No. 4 Penn State and Syracuse in the quarterfinals on Sunday. Virginia is looking for its sixth NCAA semifinal appearance and first ever national championship.

Virginia and Maryland will face off on Friday at 2:30pm and the match will be available free for live streaming on Big Ten+.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Game Preview: Virginia Basketball vs. Radford

Mendenhall: Jay Woolfolk Bears Similarities to Brennan Armstrong

Watch: Virginia's Taylor Valladay Makes Buzzer Beater from Beyond Half Court

Camryn Taylor Drops 27, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at JMU 84-69

UVA Men’s Squash Begins Season with 9-0 Sweep at Navy

Virginia Men’s Basketball Officially Signs One of its Best Recruiting Classes Ever

Tony Bennett: Virginia Remains Confident in Armaan Franklin’s Shooting