    • November 4, 2021
    Brown Makes 10 Saves, but UVA Men’s Soccer Falls to Wake Forest 3-0 in First Round of ACC Championship
    Brown Makes 10 Saves, but UVA Men's Soccer Falls to Wake Forest 3-0 in First Round of ACC Championship

    The loss likely spells the end of the season for the Cavaliers, who will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year
    Photo courtesy of Catey Goodrum/Virginia Athletics Communications

    The loss likely spells the end of the season for the Cavaliers, who will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year

    Holden Brown did everything he could to keep the Cavaliers in it, including a save on a Wake Forest penalty kick.

    But it wasn’t enough.

    The UVA goalkeeper made 10 saves, but the Wake Forest attack was overwhelming, as the No. 6 seed Demon Deacons defeated No. 11 seed Virginia 3-0 in the first round of the ACC Championship in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night.

    Wake outshot UVA 17-6 and shots on goal were 13-1 in favor of the Demon Deacons. Wake Forest also had six corner kicks as compared to just one for Virginia.

    In the 21st minute, Wake Forest struck first on a goal by Omar Hernandez. Wake sent a through ball that was partially deflected but rolled behind the UVA defense and Hernandez placed a solid right-footed shot in between Brown and the right post to make it 1-0.

    Just before halftime, Wake Forest’s Jake Swallen took a penalty kick, but Holden Brown made a diving save to maintain the one-goal deficit. The save was perhaps the most incredible of the 10 saves Brown made to keep the Hoos in the match. Unfortunately, the Demon Deacons scored a goal on the ensuing corner kick to double their lead.

    Swallen served in the corner and Brown got a piece of it but the ball bounced to the back post to Kyle Holcomb who shot it back towards the center of the goal. The ball just barely crossed the goal line before Paul Wiese kicked it out and the officials called it a goal to make it 2-0.

    Jeremy Verley had three shots, including the only shot on goal for Virginia in the match.

    In the 69th minute, Wake added a third goal to essentially seal the win. Garrison Tubbs worked the ball on the right wing and then sent a pass into the middle of the box, where Leo Guarino placed a beautiful shot in the top left corner of the net to make it 3-0.

    With the loss, Virginia’s season will come to an end as the Cavaliers will likely miss the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row. UVA finishes the season with a 6-9-3 overall record. 

