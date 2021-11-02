UVA Men’s Soccer Set to Begin ACC Championship

The Virginia Cavaliers men’s soccer team begins postseason play in the ACC Championship this week. UVA is the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 seed Wake Forest in Winston-Salem in the first round on Wednesday night.

Virginia’s 2021 season has been disappointing. The seven-time national champions turned in a 6-8-3 overall record, including a 2-5-1 record in ACC play. UVA lost most of the key contributors of the 2019 team that went to the National Championship Game of the College Cup. As a result, George Gelnovatch has had to rely on a number of young players to play significant minutes this season. That youth and inexperience on the roster has been an issue for the Cavaliers, who have had an up-and-down year.

Virginia has played much better down the stretch of the season, however. The Hoos took down NC State 2-1 on the road, before playing Pittsburgh, the No. 1 seed in the ACC Championship, to a 2-2 tie. UVA defeated Mary Washington 2-0 and then nearly pulled the road upset over then-No. 13 Duke in a 3-2 loss in the regular season finale.

Wake Forest went 10-5-1 overall and 4-3-1 in ACC play, earning the sixth-seed in the ACC Championship. Wake defeated a pair of top 5-ranked teams during the regular season, taking down No. 5 Pittsburgh 3-1 on September 17th and defeating No. 5 Virginia Tech 3-1 on October 16th. The Demon Deacons have won six of their last seven matches and have an 8-3-0 record in home games this season.

Virginia and Wake Forest did not meet in the regular season. Virginia is 1-4 on the road this year and will look to pull the upset to advance in the ACC Championship. UVA has won 11 ACC Championships in program history, with the last coming in the 2019 season. The Hoos will also likely need to win the ACC Championship or come very close to it in order to earn themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

If Virginia is able to defeat Wake Forest on Wednesday, the Hoos will play No. 3 seed Duke in Durham in the ACC Quarterfinals on Sunday.

The match is set to begin at 8pm on Wednesday at Spry Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

