Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    UVA Men’s Squash Begins Season with 9-0 Sweep at Navy
    Publish date:

    UVA Men’s Squash Begins Season with 9-0 Sweep at Navy

    The Cavaliers won all nine matches, seven of which were three-game wins
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The Cavaliers won all nine matches, seven of which were three-game wins

    The Virginia men’s squash team opened up its season with a match against Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference rival Navy on Wednesday night in Annapolis, Maryland.

    The Cavaliers were dominant in their first action of the season, sweeping the Midshipmen 9-0 and winning seven of the nine singles matches in three games.

    Juniors Aly Hussein and Omar El Torkey won the #1 and #2 singles matches in dominant fashion. Hussein (11-1, 11-3, 11-6) yielded just 10 total points and El Torkey (11-2, 11-8, 11-1) allowed 11 total points. 

    Sophomore Taha Dinana, making his collegiate debut, dropped the third game of his match 14-12, but managed to defeat Matt Wang in four games, including an 11-0 win in the first game.

    Cullen Little, a junior from Baltimore, outlasted his opponent 13-11 in the first game, before winning the second and third games handily to clinch the #4 match.

    In the #5 singles match, junior Tyler Mackesy lost the first game 11-8, but came back and won the next three games to win the match.

    CJ Baldini, Will Holey, and Drew Barr also picked up three-game victories to finish the 9-0 sweep and the Cavaliers won their first match of the season.

    In an extra 10th match, freshman Evan Hajek defeated Will Hyer 11-5, 11-4, 11-6, giving the Hoos their tenth victory of the match.

    Read More

    Both the Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams play in a pair of matches at Yale on Saturday and at Columbia on Sunday. 

    Read more from Cavaliers Now

    Tony Bennett: Virginia Remains Confident in Armaan Franklin’s Shooting

    Camryn Taylor Drops 27, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at JMU 84-69

    Watch: Virginia Basketball Fans Return to John Paul Jones Arena

    Previewing the 2021-2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Season

    Brennan Armstrong Named Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist

    Virginia Women's Soccer Earns a No. 1 Seed in the NCAA Championship

    Mendenhall: Virginia “Planning” on Brennan Armstrong Playing on Saturday

    Drew Barr Virginia Cavaliers men's squash
    All Sports

    UVA Men’s Squash Begins Season with 9-0 Sweep at Navy

    just now
    Franklin v Navy
    Basketball

    Tony Bennett: Virginia Remains Confident in Armaan Franklin’s Shooting

    14 hours ago
    Taylor Valladay Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
    All Sports

    Watch: Virginia's Taylor Valladay Makes Buzzer Beater from Beyond Half Court

    18 hours ago
    Camryn Taylor Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
    All Sports

    Camryn Taylor Drops 27, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at JMU 84-69

    19 hours ago
    Jayden Gardner Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Virginia Goes Ice Cold, Drops Season Opener to Navy 66-58

    Nov 9, 2021
    Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
    Basketball

    Watch: Virginia Basketball Fans Return to John Paul Jones Arena

    Nov 9, 2021
    Tony Bennett and Mike Krzyzewski
    Basketball

    Previewing the 2021-2022 ACC Men’s Basketball Season

    Nov 9, 2021
    Armstrong O'Brien
    Football

    Brennan Armstrong Named Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalist

    Nov 9, 2021