UVA Men’s Squash Begins Season with 9-0 Sweep at Navy

The Virginia men’s squash team opened up its season with a match against Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference rival Navy on Wednesday night in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Cavaliers were dominant in their first action of the season, sweeping the Midshipmen 9-0 and winning seven of the nine singles matches in three games.

Juniors Aly Hussein and Omar El Torkey won the #1 and #2 singles matches in dominant fashion. Hussein (11-1, 11-3, 11-6) yielded just 10 total points and El Torkey (11-2, 11-8, 11-1) allowed 11 total points.

Sophomore Taha Dinana, making his collegiate debut, dropped the third game of his match 14-12, but managed to defeat Matt Wang in four games, including an 11-0 win in the first game.

Cullen Little, a junior from Baltimore, outlasted his opponent 13-11 in the first game, before winning the second and third games handily to clinch the #4 match.

In the #5 singles match, junior Tyler Mackesy lost the first game 11-8, but came back and won the next three games to win the match.

CJ Baldini, Will Holey, and Drew Barr also picked up three-game victories to finish the 9-0 sweep and the Cavaliers won their first match of the season.

In an extra 10th match, freshman Evan Hajek defeated Will Hyer 11-5, 11-4, 11-6, giving the Hoos their tenth victory of the match.

Both the Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams play in a pair of matches at Yale on Saturday and at Columbia on Sunday.

