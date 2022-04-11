Skip to main content
No. 8 UVA Men's Tennis Remains Perfect in ACC Play With 6-1 Win at Miami

The Cavaliers took down the Hurricanes in Coral Gables to move to 10-0 in conference play

Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

No. 8 Virginia men's tennis kept the momentum rolling with its 12th-straight victory, beating Miami 6-1 in Coral Gables on Sunday afternoon. 

The Hurricanes threatened the take the doubles point when Dan Martin and Bojan Jankulovski downed Alexander Kiefer and Jackson Allen 6-1. But, UVA rallied as Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz beat Martin Katz and Oren Vasser 6-4 and then Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer picked up a hard-fought 7-5 win over Franco Aubone and Juan Martin Jalif to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers. 

Alexander Kiefer dropped just one game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Casper Christensen on court 6 to put UVA up 2-0. Then, Gianni Ross finished a 6-2, 6-2 win against Martin Katz to bring the Hoos within one point of clinching the match. 

It was No. 28 Jeffrey von der Schulenburg who did the honors for the Cavaliers, taking down Juan Martin Jalif 6-2, 6-1 on court 3 to seal the victory for Virginia. 

Ryan Goetz beat Oren Vasser 6-4, 6-3 and then the Canes won their only point of the day on court 1, as Dan Martin and Inaki Montes went the distance with Martin prevailing 1-6, 7-5, 10-4. The final match to conclude was Chris Rodesch and Bojan Jankulovski, with Rodesch winning 6-4, 7-6 to polish off the 6-1 victory for UVA. 

With the win, Virginia remains undefeated in conference action, moving to 10-0 against ACC opponents and 17-5 overall. UVA has two remaining matches on the regular season schedule. The Cavaliers play at Virginia Tech on Wednesday at 3pm before returning to Charlottesville to host Boston College next Sunday in the regular season finale. 

