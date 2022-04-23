Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Louisville, Advances to ACC Championship Final

The defending ACC Champions are on to the finals to defend their title.

No. 1 seed Virginia men's tennis breezed past No. 4 seed Louisville with a 4-0 sweep in the semifinals on Saturday in Rome, Georgia and will advance to Sunday's ACC Championship Final against No. 3 seed North Carolina.

Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer opened the match with a 6-3 win over Sergio Hernandez and Natan Rodrigues and then Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz outlasted Louisville's Etienne Donnet and David Mizrahi 7-5 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

In singles play, No. 23 Chris Rodesch was dominant again in a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Etienne Donnet on court 1. Gianni Ross made it 3-0 in favor of Virginia with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Matthew Fung on court 6. Ryan Goetz had the clinching victory on court 4, defeating Natan Rodrigues 6-4, 6-3 to end the match.

The other three matches had gone into a third set when play was suspended.

Virginia advances to play No. 3 seed North Carolina in the Final of the ACC Championship on Sunday at 10am. UVA and UNC met in the regular season on March 6th, a 4-2 victory for the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill. Virginia is seeking its second-straight ACC Championship and 14th ACC title in program history.

The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

