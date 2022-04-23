Skip to main content
Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Louisville, Advances to ACC Championship Final

Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps Louisville, Advances to ACC Championship Final

The Cavaliers swept the Cardinals in the semifinals on Saturday in Rome, Georgia

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The Cavaliers swept the Cardinals in the semifinals on Saturday in Rome, Georgia

The defending ACC Champions are on to the finals to defend their title. 

No. 1 seed Virginia men's tennis breezed past No. 4 seed Louisville with a 4-0 sweep in the semifinals on Saturday in Rome, Georgia and will advance to Sunday's ACC Championship Final against No. 3 seed North Carolina. 

Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer opened the match with a 6-3 win over Sergio Hernandez and Natan Rodrigues and then Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz outlasted Louisville's Etienne Donnet and David Mizrahi 7-5 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers. 

In singles play, No. 23 Chris Rodesch was dominant again in a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Etienne Donnet on court 1. Gianni Ross made it 3-0 in favor of Virginia with a 6-1, 6-3 win against Matthew Fung on court 6. Ryan Goetz had the clinching victory on court 4, defeating Natan Rodrigues 6-4, 6-3 to end the match. 

The other three matches had gone into a third set when play was suspended. 

Virginia advances to play No. 3 seed North Carolina in the Final of the ACC Championship on Sunday at 10am. UVA and UNC met in the regular season on March 6th, a 4-2 victory for the Cavaliers in Chapel Hill. Virginia is seeking its second-straight ACC Championship and 14th ACC title in program history. 

The match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.  

