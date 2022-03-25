No. 11 Virginia Men's Tennis Sweeps NC State 4-0

No. 11 Virginia men's tennis remained undefeated in ACC play with a 4-0 win over NC State on Friday afternoon at Boar's Head.

NC State gave UVA a fight for the doubles point. Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz defeated the No. 19-ranked doubles duo Luca Staeheli and Robin Catry 6-3, but then Chris Rodesch and Bar Botzer fell to Martins Rocens and Fons Van Sambeek 6-3. On court 3, Gianni Ross and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won their match 6-4 to clinch the doubles point for the Cavaliers.

No. 16 Chris Rodesch kept the momentum going for Virginia with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Robin Catry on court 1. Ryan Goetz fended off Braden Shick 7-5, 6-2 to make it 3-0 and then Jeffrey von der Schulenburg clinched the victory for UVA with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Martins Rocens on court 3.

Inaki Montes was leading his match 6-2, 5-3 and Gianni Ross was in the second set of a very competitive match with Fons Van Sambeek when play was suspended.

Virginia improves to 13-5 overall and 7-0 in ACC play. The Cavaliers host No. 8 Wake Forest on Sunday at 1pm at Boar's Head.

