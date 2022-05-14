Skip to main content
Virginia Rowing Wins 12th Consecutive ACC Championship

Virginia Rowing Wins 12th Consecutive ACC Championship

The Cavaliers have won 20 of the last 21 ACC Rowing Championships

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics

The Cavaliers have won 20 of the last 21 ACC Rowing Championships

Virginia Cavaliers 2022 ACC Rowing Champions

For the 12th consecutive season, the Virginia rowing team has won the ACC Championship. The Cavaliers won four of the five grand finals on Saturday morning on Lake Hartwell at Clemson to capture their 20th conference title in the last 21 ACC championship regattas.

In Friday’s preliminary races, UVA placed first in four of the five heats. Virginia won the prelims in the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, and Varsity Four and finished second behind Duke in the Second Varsity Four. 

In Saturday’s grand finals, Virginia edged Duke by nearly six seconds to win the Third Varsity Eight title with a time of 6:39.820. The Blue Devils got the Cavaliers back in the next race, the Second Varsity Four, winning with a time of 7:11.587 over Virginia’s 7:16.043, good for a runner-up finish. 

In the Varsity Four, Virginia and Duke once again went at it for first place, with the Cavaliers prevailing by just over two seconds with a time of 7:10.892. 

Virginia won the Second Varsity Eight by less than two seconds, beating second-place finisher Syracuse with a time of 6:26.132. 

Finally, UVA clinched the ACC title in the Varsity Eight, winning the final race in 6:23.415, just ahead of runner-up Syracuse. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For the 12th season in a row, the Cavaliers are rowing champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Men's Tennis Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals With 4-0 Sweep Over South Carolina

Preview: Virginia Men's Lacrosse Begins Quest for Three-Peat With First Round Game at Brown

Virginia Women's Lacrosse Beats USC 13-11, Advances to NCAA Second Round

Who Would Be Virginia's Permanent Opponents Under Proposed ACC Football Scheduling Model?

Virginia Basketball Offers In-State Shooting Guard Jamie Kaiser

Connor Shellenberger Named One of Five Finalists for Tewaaraton Award

Virginia Leads ACC Men's Lacrosse Awards and All-Conference Team

UVA Football Makes Top Five for In-State Safety Caleb Woodson

Bar Botzer, Virginia Cavaliers men's tennis
All Sports

Virginia Men's Tennis Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals With 4-0 Sweep Over South Carolina

By Matt Newton11 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Preview: Virginia Men's Lacrosse Begins Quest for Three-Peat With First Round Game at Brown

By Matt Newton20 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers women's lacrosse
All Sports

Virginia Women's Lacrosse Beats USC 13-11, Advances to NCAA Second Round

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels college football
Football

Who Would Be Virginia's Permanent Opponents Under Proposed ACC Football Scheduling Model?

By Matt NewtonMay 13, 2022
Gabby Baylog, Virginia Cavaliers softball
All Sports

Seventh Inning Comeback Falls Short for UVA Softball in ACC Quarterfinals

By Kathleen BoyceMay 13, 2022
Jamie Kaiser
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Offers In-State Shooting Guard Jamie Kaiser

By Matt NewtonMay 12, 2022
Connor Shellenberger Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Connor Shellenberger Named One of Five Finalists for Tewaaraton Award

By Matt NewtonMay 12, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers men's lacrosse
Lacrosse

Virginia Leads ACC Men's Lacrosse Awards and All-Conference Team

By Matt NewtonMay 12, 2022