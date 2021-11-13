UVA Volleyball Wins First Set, but Loses Match at Wake Forest in Four Sets

The Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team got off to a great start in its latest attempt to snap a long losing streak in ACC play. The Hoos, who have not won a match since September 26th, won the first set at Wake Forest on Friday night and nearly won the second, as the set was tied 23-23.

It was not to be. The Demon-Deacons won the second set 25-23 and the Cavaliers lost all momentum, losing the third and fourth sets by a wide margin as UVA dropped its 13th straight match in ACC play.

Brooklyn Borum led Virginia with 13 kills and seven digs. Six of those kills came in the first set, as UVA won seven of the last eight points to claim the opening set 25-23.

Virginia won three of the first four points to start the second set, but Wake Forest came back to take a commanding 14-8 lead. The Cavaliers rallied and tied the set at multiple points, but ultimately, the Demon Deacons outlasted them and won 25-23.

Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, that second set was the closest they came to winning a set for the rest of the match. Wake jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the next set and went on to claim a 25-14 victory in the third set. Virginia did not fare much better in the fourth set, as the Demon-Deacons used a 13-4 run to clinch the match with a 25-14 win in the final frame.

Grace Turner recorded eight kills and five digs and Alana Walker had six blocks and three kills, giving her 900 kills in her collegiate career.

Ashley Le and Hannah Prendergast each had 15 assists and nine digs.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 8-17 overall and 1-14 in the ACC. The Cavaliers have a prime opportunity to snap the 13-game losing streak in their next match, as the Hoos return home on Sunday to host North Carolina, the team that Virginia beat for its sole ACC victory back in late September.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA Wrestling Takes Down Maryland 24-9

Kyle Guy is On Fire in the NBA G League

Franklin’s Hot-Shooting Lifts Virginia over Radford 73-52

Game Preview: Virginia Football vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Virginia Rolls to the NCAA Second Round with 6-0 Victory over High Point