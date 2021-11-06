Virginia Volleyball Drops Home Match to Boston College in Four Sets

Grace Turner and Ashley Le registered double-doubles and the Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team delivered a much improved performance on Friday night against Boston College. The Hoos took the first set by a wide margin, 25-17, and looked well on their way to winning their first match since September 26th.

Unfortunately, the success did not last.

Boston College won each of the next three sets, two of which by just a two-point margin, and the Eagles defeated the Cavaliers 17-25, 26-24, 25-17, 30-28 at Memorial Gymnasium on Friday night.

Virginia registered a .316 hitting percentage in the opening set as the Hoos won five straight points to start the match and led wire-to-wire en route to a 25-17 win. Grace Turner and Alana Walker each registered four kills in the first set and the Cavaliers led by as many as nine points.

Turner finished with 15 kills and 12 digs, while Walker had 13 kills and eight blocks.

UVA led by as many as four points in the second set and even had a 20-17 lead, looking to take a commanding 2-0 advantage in the match. But, the Eagles rallied and eventually won 26-24 to even the match at one set apiece.

Momentum had clearly shifted after BC came back to win the second set, as the Eagles jumped out to a 12-3 lead to start the third set. Virginia attempted a comeback and got as close as 19-15, but Boston College closed out the set with a 25-17 win.

The fourth set was a dogfight. The teams went back and forth for the first half of the set before Boston College was able to build a 20-15 advantage. Grace Turner registered three straight kills as part of a 6-0 UVA run to take the lead. A couple more kills by Turner set up the Cavaliers for a pair of set points at 24-22, but Boston College was able to defend them both. Virginia had two more opportunities to clinch the set at 26-25 and 27-26, but Boston College turned the Hoos away once again. The Cavaliers had four opportunities to force a fifth set, but could not win the pivotal points. A pair of kills by Boston College’s Amaka Chukwujekwu clinched the match for the Eagles at 30-28 in the fourth set.

Although it was a disappointing loss, the Cavaliers showed substantial progress in this match. The Cavaliers were much improved from the service line, an area in which they have struggled mightily all season. UVA committed only four service errors in the entire match, as compared to their season average of almost 10 service errors per match. Virginia also blocked well, recording 13 blocks as a team to just five blocks for Boston College.

Brooklyn Borum had 9 kills and six digs, while Ashley Le recorded 27 assists and 12 digs and Hannah Prendergast added 17 assists and seven digs.

Despite the solid performance, the Cavaliers suffered their 11th consecutive loss nonetheless. Virginia falls to 8-15 overall and 1-12 in ACC play. Up next, the Hoos play their fourth straight home match as they host Syracuse on Sunday at 12pm.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Ordonez Goal Sends No. 1 Virginia Past Clemson 1-0 in ACC Semifinals

Virginia Field Hockey Takes Down Top-Seeded Louisville via Shootout in ACC Semifinals

Diana Ordonez Wins ACC Offensive Player of the Year, Steve Swanson Named Coach of the Year

Previewing the 2021-2022 Virginia Men's Basketball Schedule

What Does Virginia Football Look Like Without Brennan Armstrong?

Brennan Armstrong Named Maxwell Award Semifinalist

ACC Coastal Update: With Pitt Loss to Miami, Virginia Now Controls Its Own Destiny