UVA Volleyball Comes Up Short of Second Win over UNC

On September 26th, the Virginia volleyball team went to Chapel Hill in just the second conference game of the season and picked up a huge four-set victory over North Carolina (25-17, 15-25, 26-24, 25-21). It was UVA’s first ACC win since 2019 and a significant accomplishment for a Virginia volleyball program restarting its rebuilding process under first-year head coach Shannon Wells. With the win, UVA improved to 8-4 overall and 1-1 in ACC play and the outlook for the rest of the season was very positive.

Since then, Virginia has not won a single game, losing 13 straight matches in ACC play. This streak included several close losses as well as tough games against some of the best volleyball teams in the country. On Sunday, the Cavaliers looked to end that streak as they hosted North Carolina, the one team they had been able to claim a victory over in ACC play this season.

Unfortunately for the Hoos, they were unable to repeat their success from the match in Chapel Hill, as North Carolina defeated Virginia in straight sets, 25-17, 25-17, 25-11 at Memorial Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon.

Alana Walker had eight kills and three blocks to lead the Hoos, while Brooklyn Borum added five kills, four digs, and two blocks. Ashley Le recorded 15 assists and five digs. These performances were the sole bright spot for a Virginia team that managed just a .107 hitting percentage in the match, as compared to .267 for North Carolina. The Cavaliers committed 9 service errors and zero aces, while the Tar Heels registered seven service aces.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 8-18 overall and 1-15 in ACC play. The Cavaliers have just two chances remaining in the season to pick up another conference victory. UVA hosts NC State in the final home match of the season next Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium. Then, Virginia travels to Boston College for the regular season finale on Friday, November 26th in Chestnut Hill.