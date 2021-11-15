Virginia Women’s Basketball Drops Season Opener to USC 65-48

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team played its first game at John Paul Jones Arena in 339 days, hosting USC on Sunday afternoon.

The matchup also pitted Tina Thompson against her alma mater, as she played basketball at the University of Southern California from 1993 to 1997, before being selected as the first ever player drafted in the inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997.

Virginia also honored its 2021 senior class, who did not get to have a senior day celebration as the UVA women’s basketball season was cancelled after just five games last fall.

It was a joyous celebration before the game, but the beginning of the game itself was anything but jovial for the Cavaliers, as USC scored the first 11 points of the game. Although Virginia rallied to make it a close game through the first half, the Trojans outlasted the Cavaliers in the second half and ran away with a 65-48 victory on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.

After USC opened an 11-0 lead to start the game, Virginia bounced back nicely and drew back within one point by the end of the first quarter. Kaydan Lawson scored five points in the final minute of the quarter to make it just a one point game at 17-16 at the end of the opening frame. Lawson finished with eight points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

A layup by Tihana Stojsavljevic gave the Hoos the lead early in the second quarter. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, that lead lasted all of 20 seconds and it was their only lead of the game. USC responded with a 7-0 run to retake the lead and the Trojans led for the rest of the game. UVA managed to keep the game close in the second quarter and trailed 34-30 at halftime.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well in this game. USC shot 35% from the field and 27% from three, while Virginia shot 29% from the field and 15% from beyond the arc. The Cavaliers made just two three-pointers in the game, both of which were by Carole Miller.

Both teams also had an issue with ball security, as USC had 12 turnovers and Virginia turned the ball over 15 times. The Trojans made more out of the takeaways, though, scoring 17 points off turnovers as compared to just seven points off turnovers for Virginia.

Virginia did not have a single scorer in double digits, while USC had four players in double figures: Rayah Marshall (16 points), Tera Reed (13 points), Jordan Sanders (13 points), and Clarice Akunwafo (10 points). UVA’s leading scorer was Taylor Valladay with nine points.

A Camryn Taylor layup brought Virginia within one point at 36-35 early in the third quarter, but USC then went on an 8-0 run. It was part of a larger 16-7 USC run to end the third, giving the Trojans a 52-42 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Virginia continued to hang around just within striking distance, but the Hoos just could not get enough shots to fall. A layup by Taylor Valladay with over five minutes left in the game was Virginia’s last basket. The Cavaliers ended the game on a scoring drought of 5:05.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 0-2 on the season. The Cavaliers remain at home for a game against UCF on Wednesday at 7pm.

