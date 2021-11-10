Watch: Virginia's Taylor Valladay Makes Buzzer Beater from Beyond Half Court

UVA women's basketball lost at JMU, but Valladay had the play of the game with this highlight-reel buzzer beater

It is unlikely that many UVA fans were able to see the Virginia women's basketball season opener against JMU on Tuesday night, as the game took place in Harrisonburg and was broadcast on the subscription-required FloSports streaming service.

The Cavaliers did not exactly deliver a must-see performance, falling to the Dukes 84-69.

However, UVA did have the play of the night, as Taylor Valladay banked in a buzzer-beating shot from beyond half court just before halftime.

The official UVA women's basketball twitter account captured the shot from a baseline angle:

That's a SportsCenter Top 10 play if we've ever seen one.

If you missed the game, you can read our full recap of it here:

Camryn Taylor Drops 27, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at JMU 84-69

