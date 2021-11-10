Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Watch: Virginia's Taylor Valladay Makes Buzzer Beater from Beyond Half Court

    UVA women's basketball lost at JMU, but Valladay had the play of the game with this highlight-reel buzzer beater
    It is unlikely that many UVA fans were able to see the Virginia women's basketball season opener against JMU on Tuesday night, as the game took place in Harrisonburg and was broadcast on the subscription-required FloSports streaming service. 

    The Cavaliers did not exactly deliver a must-see performance, falling to the Dukes 84-69. 

    However, UVA did have the play of the night, as Taylor Valladay banked in a buzzer-beating shot from beyond half court just before halftime. 

    The official UVA women's basketball twitter account captured the shot from a baseline angle: 

    That's a SportsCenter Top 10 play if we've ever seen one. 

    If you missed the game, you can read our full recap of it here: 

