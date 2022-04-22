McGovern Leads No. 16 Virginia Women's Lacrosse to 18-11 Win at Virginia Tech

Virginia picked up another point in the Commonwealth Clash on Thursday night as Ashlyn McGovern scored six goals to lead No. 16 UVA women's lacrosse (8-8, 3-5 ACC) to an 18-11 victory against Virginia Tech (9-8, 2-6 ACC) in Blacksburg.

The Cavaliers drew first blood on an unassisted goal by Morgan Schwab two minutes into the contest, but the Hokies responded with back-to-back goals to take their first and only lead of the game. Virginia then rattled off three straight goals, the last two coming from Ashlyn McGovern, who led UVA with six goals and one assist.

Virginia Tech scored three out of the next four goals to tie the game at 5-5 early in the second quarter, but UVA responded once again, finishing the half on a 4-1 run to take a 9-6 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, Virginia used a 6-1 advantage in draw controls to stretch the lead to 13-8 headed to the fourth. The Cavaliers used a 7-1 run from midway through the third quarter and into the fourth quarter to put the nail in the coffin and UVA cruised to the 18-11 victory.

Mackenzie Hoeg and Rachel Clark each tallied three goals and an assist and Jaime Biskup and Kate Miller had two goals apiece.

UVA had a 21-11 edge in draw controls thanks to 10 draws won by Aubrey Williams. Ashley Vernon made six saves versus 11 goals allowed on 17 shots on goal faced.

Virginia concludes the regular season with a 9-8 overall record and a 3-5 mark in ACC play. Up next will be the ACC Women's Lacrosse Championship which begins next week.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Connor Shellenberger and Cole Kastner Named Nominees for Tewaaraton Award

Full Rosters for Virginia Football Blue-White Game

Virginia Tennis Teams Set Sights on ACC Championship

No. 11 Virginia Rallies to Beat Georgetown 6-4

Virginia Basketball: Examining UVA's Roster With Kihei Clark Returning

Virginia Athletics Receives $40 Million Gift From Former Student-Athlete