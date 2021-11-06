Virginia Women’s Soccer and Field Hockey to Play for ACC Championships

Virginia has an opportunity to win two ACC Championships on Sunday. The UVA field hockey and women’s soccer teams were both victorious yesterday and advanced to their respective ACC Championship Games.

Virginia women’s soccer, the No. 1 seed in the ACC and the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, defeated No. 5 seed Clemson 1-0 in the ACC semifinals on Friday night in Cary, North Carolina. Diana Ordonez, the ACC Offensive Player of the Year, scored in the 48th minute and Virginia shut out Clemson to advance to Sunday’s ACC Championship Game.

Virginia is seeking its third ACC Championship in program history. The Cavaliers will face the No. 2 ranked team in the country, Florida State, in a rematch of a 1-1 draw between these two teams in Tallahassee just nine days ago in the regular season finale. Florida State took down No. 6 seed Wake Forest with a golden goal in overtime in the second semifinal.

Virginia and Florida State have been the two best teams in the country all season. On Sunday, the Cavaliers and Seminoles will battle it out with the ACC Championship on the line. The match is set to begin at 1pm on Sunday and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Virginia field hockey team, the No. 5 seed in the ACC Championship, defeated No. 4 seed Boston College 2-0 on Thursday in the quarterfinals behind goals from Laura Janssen and Rachel Robinson.

In the semifinals on Friday, Virginia took an early 1-0 lead over the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals on a penalty stroke by Rachel Robinson in the second quarter. Louisville tied it at 1-1 in the fourth quarter to send the match into overtime. After two scoreless overtime periods, UVA and Louisville proceeded to a shootout, where the Cavaliers eventually prevailed 5-4 as Tyler Kennedy made two stops and Laura Janssen converted the game-winner to send the Hoos to the ACC Championship.

Virginia will meet No. 3 seed North Carolina in the ACC Championship. It will be the second meeting for the Cavaliers and Tar Heels in the past nine days, as UNC defeated UVA 3-2 in overtime behind three goals from Erin Matson on October 29th. In the semifinal on Friday, Matson scored three goals again to lead North Carolina to a 4-1 win over No. 2 seed Syracuse, the host of the ACC Championship.

UVA is looking to capture the program’s second ACC Championship. The Hoos won the ACC title in 2016 as the No. 6 seed, becoming the lowest seed to ever win the ACC Championship. If Virginia is able to knock off North Carolina on Sunday, the Cavaliers will have won all three of their ACC Championship games as the lower seeded team. North Carolina, on the other hand, is seeking its fifth straight ACC Championship and 24th in UNC program history.

A win in the ACC Championship Game will also earn the victor the ACC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The match is set to begin at noon on Sunday and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

