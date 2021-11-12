Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Virginia Women’s Soccer Begins NCAA Championship Campaign
    Publish date:

    The No. 1 seed Cavaliers host High Point in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday
    Author:

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer program has won at the highest levels of collegiate soccer. UVA has made 28 straight NCAA Championship appearances, including 28 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. Virginia has won three ACC Regular Season Championships and two ACC Tournament Championships. The Cavaliers have made four College Cups, including one trip to the National Championship Game.

    The Hoos have done it all, except win the big one.

    Virginia will look to capture its first ever National Championship as the Cavaliers begin play in the NCAA Tournament. UVA, one of four No. 1 seeds in the 64-team field, hosts High Point in the first round of the NCAA Championship at 6pm on Friday at Klockner Stadium.

    Virginia and High Point have met only once before. The Cavaliers and Panthers met in the first round of the 2014 NCAA Championship, with the Hoos prevailing 8-0. UVA went on to make the NCAA Championship Final that season, the first and only appearance in the national title game for the program.

    High Point went 10-7-2 this season, defeating Longwood 3-0 and then Campbell 2-1 to capture the Big South Championship and secure a bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers come into the NCAA Championship riding a six-game winning streak.

    Virginia is in the midst of yet another great season. The Hoos are 16-2-2 overall this season after winning the ACC Regular Season Championship and rising as high as No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Diana Ordonez was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Steve Swanson was named the ACC Coach of the Year. The Cavaliers went 12 matches without losing before falling to Florida State 1-0 in the ACC Championship Game.

    If Virginia defeats High Point on Friday, the Cavaliers will play the winner of Xavier and Milwaukee on November 19th in the Round of 32.

    The first round match between Virginia and High Point is set to begin at 6pm on Friday and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra. 

    Virginia Cavaliers women's soccer
