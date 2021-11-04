No. 1 Virginia Women’s Soccer Looks to Win Third ACC Championship

The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers women’s soccer team begins postseason play this week with their sights set on the program’s first national championship. Before UVA makes another run at the College Cup, however, the Hoos look to win the ACC Championship for the third time in school history (2004 and 2012).

Last week, Virginia won its third ACC Regular Season Championship (2013 and 2015).

As a result, the Cavaliers enter the ACC Championship as the No. 1 seed as well as the No. 1 ranked team in the United Coaches poll. As the top two seeds in the field, Virginia and Florida State earned a bye into the ACC semifinals.

Virginia will face No. 5 seed Clemson in the semifinals on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The Tigers took down No. 4 Notre Dame 3-2 in South Bend in the ACC quarterfinals on Sunday.

Virginia went 15-1-2 overall and had an undefeated 8-0-2 record in ACC play in the regular season. The Cavaliers picked up key victories over current No. 15 Santa Clara, No. 25 Wake Forest, and No. 6 Duke. The Hoos also tied with No. 2 Florida State and No. 7 North Carolina on the road. Virginia’s lone loss was at home against Penn State 4-2 on September 9th and the Cavaliers have not lost since then.

Clemson turned in an 11-5-1 record this season, including a 6-3-1 record in ACC play. The Tigers last loss came at Notre Dame on October 10th. Since then, Clemson has gone 4-0-1, including the revenge victory at Notre Dame in the ACC quarterfinals on Sunday.

Virginia and Clemson did not meet in the regular season. The two teams have not played each other since September 20th, 2020, when the Tigers prevailed over the Cavaliers 3-0 in South Carolina.

If the Hoos defeat Clemson on Friday, they will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Florida State and No. 6 Wake Forest in the ACC Championship Game on Sunday.

Virginia’s semifinal match against Clemson is set to begin at 5:30pm on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The match will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

