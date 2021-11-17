Virginia Women’s Soccer Faces Milwaukee in NCAA Second Round

The Cavaliers and Panthers will meet for the first time ever in the second round of the NCAA women’s soccer Championship on Thursday night

The No. 1 seed Virginia women’s soccer team continues its journey towards the College Cup on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers host Milwaukee in the second round of the NCAA Championship at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia defeated High Point 6-0 in the first round last Friday. The Cavaliers got goals from Sydney Zandi, Alexis Theoret, Sarah Brunner, Diana Ordonez, and Kira Maguire in the victory.

“I think it gives us a lot of momentum and confidence going forward, knowing that we are able to score so many goals,” said senior Alexa Spaanstra of Virginia’s offensive output against High Point. “As the tournament does go on, we know that that’s probably unrealistic, so just being patient and knowing that we are capable and goals will come.”

Now, UVA will look to avoid a repeat of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, when the Cavaliers were also a No. 1 seed and suffered a devastating upset loss against Washington State, 3-2, in the second round on their home turf at Klockner Stadium.

Virginia will face one of the hottest teams in the country in Milwaukee, which has won 14 games in a row and is 19-1 overall. The Panthers’ only loss came against Wisconsin in double overtime on September 9th. Milwaukee has not lost since then and has not allowed a goal since October 14th. The Panthers defeated Xavier 1-0 on the road in the first round.

“I think they’re organized and they’ve obviously had a great year,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson of Milwaukee. “They’ve been here before as well. In the last tournament in the spring, they played Florida State. So, this is not something that’s going to be new to them, playing an opponent away from home in the NCAA Tournament… They’re physical, they’re gritty, and they can score goals in a number of different ways.”

Milwaukee has two players who have double-digit goals this season. Mackenzie Schill has 12 goals and Lesley Kiesling has 10 goals. Both also have five assists on the year.

“The preparations that we do are no different than any opponent that we’ve faced this year,” Swanson said. “We have a lot of respect for Milwaukee. I know they’re going to give us a really strong game, it’s going to be a very competitive game.”

The match is set to begin at 7pm and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Tony Bennett: “We got our ears pinned back” in Loss to Houston

Virginia Football Bowl Projections: Week 12

Suffocating Houston Defense Overruns Turnover-Prone Cavaliers in 67-47 Blowout

Brennan Armstrong Injury Status Remains Day-to-Day

Malcolm Brogdon Drops Triple-Double in Win over Sixers

UVA Wrestling Takes Down Maryland 24-9