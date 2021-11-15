Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    No. 9 Virginia Women’s Squash Defeats No. 4 Columbia 5-4
    No. 9 Virginia Women’s Squash Defeats No. 4 Columbia 5-4

    Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

    The Cavaliers took down the Lions for the highest-ranked victory in program history

    The Virginia women’s and men’s squash teams took on a pair of highly-ranked Ivy League opponents on the road this weekend. Although the Cavaliers collectively went 1-3 over the four matches they played, the one victory was quite historic. On Sunday, the No. 9 Virginia women’s squash team defeated No. 4 Columbia, the highest-ranked opponent UVA has defeated in the history of the program.

    It was an extremely competitive and hard-fought match, with the Hoos needing every point they won in order to emerge with a 5-4 victory over the Lions. Maria Paula Moya, Erin O’Connor, and Maureen Foley each picked up wins in three games. Sydney Maxwell defeated Sarah Cao in four games: 12-10, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. Finally, Caroline Baldwin came from behind to win a crucial five-game match against Ellie McVeigh (11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-5) for Virginia’s fifth win.

    On Saturday, the UVA women’s squash team fell to No. 5 Yale 2-7. Meagan Best and Mandy Haywood both won their matches in four games, but they were the only Cavaliers to notch victories.

    The No. 7 Virginia men’s squash team, which began its season with a 9-0 sweep at No. 21 Navy last week, suffered back-to-back losses to No. 8 Yale and No. 6 Columbia, each by a 3-6 margin. Aly Hussein defeated both of his opponents in straight-game victories. Omar El Torkey also won both of his matches this weekend, defeating Yale’s Max Forster in four games (10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 11-3) and Columbia’s Callan Hall in five games (11-7, 10-12, 1-11, 11-7, 11-0). Myles McIntyre defeated Jed Burde of Yale in five games (11-4, 6-11, 9-11, 14-12, 11-8), while Cullen Little notched a three-game victory over Columbia’s Chaitanya Shah.

    Up next, both Virginia squash teams continue to play on the road with another three matches against Ivy League teams next weekend. The Cavaliers play Penn (men’s No. 1, women’s No. 8) on Friday, Princeton (men’s No. 3, women’s No. 3) on Saturday, and Cornell (men’s No. 9, women’s No. 7) on Sunday. 

