No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Win over Richmond

Three matches, three 7-0 victories for the No. 7 UVA women's tennis team.

The Cavaliers swept their third consecutive opponent to begin the spring season, taking down Richmond 7-0 at the Boar's Head Sports Club on Friday.

Two Cavaliers, freshman Elaine Chervinsky and senior Amber O'Dell, won their matches 6-0, 6-0 without dropping a single game. Sophomore Emma Navarro defeated her opponent, Emily Dunbar, in straight sets 6-1, 6-0, losing just one game in the entire match.

Senior Sofia Munera won 6-1, 6-2 and and sophomore Sara Ziodato won 6-2, 6-1. Sophomore Hibah Shaikh polished off the single's sweep for UVA with a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Virginia also claimed all three of the double's matches. Navarro and O'Dell won 6-0, Chervinsky and junior Natasha Subhash won 6-1, and Munera and Shaikh also won 6-1.

Next weekend, Virginia hosts the ITA Kickoff Weekend with participating schools JMU, Stanford, and Arkansas all competing to secure a bid to the ITA National Indoor Championships (Feb. 18-21 in Seattle). On Friday, Virginia will play JMU and Arkansas will face Stanford, with the winners set to meet on Sunday.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Incredible Comeback Propels Danielle Collins Past Clara Tauson and into the Fourth Round of the Australian Open

Virginia Swim & Dive Sweeps North Carolina

Virginia Football Receives Commitment from Offensive Lineman Houston Curry

Virginia Football Spring Game Scheduled for April 23rd

Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff Assignments