Skip to main content
No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Win over Richmond

No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Win over Richmond

The Cavaliers improved to 3-0 in the spring season

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The Cavaliers improved to 3-0 in the spring season

Three matches, three 7-0 victories for the No. 7 UVA women's tennis team. 

The Cavaliers swept their third consecutive opponent to begin the spring season, taking down Richmond 7-0 at the Boar's Head Sports Club on Friday. 

Two Cavaliers, freshman Elaine Chervinsky and senior Amber O'Dell, won their matches 6-0, 6-0 without dropping a single game. Sophomore Emma Navarro defeated her opponent, Emily Dunbar, in straight sets 6-1, 6-0, losing just one game in the entire match. 

Senior Sofia Munera won 6-1, 6-2 and and sophomore Sara Ziodato won 6-2, 6-1. Sophomore Hibah Shaikh polished off the single's sweep for UVA with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. 

Virginia also claimed all three of the double's matches. Navarro and O'Dell won 6-0, Chervinsky and junior Natasha Subhash won 6-1, and Munera and Shaikh also won 6-1. 

Read More

Next weekend, Virginia hosts the ITA Kickoff Weekend with participating schools JMU, Stanford, and Arkansas all competing to secure a bid to the ITA National Indoor Championships (Feb. 18-21 in Seattle). On Friday, Virginia will play JMU and Arkansas will face Stanford, with the winners set to meet on Sunday. 

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Incredible Comeback Propels Danielle Collins Past Clara Tauson and into the Fourth Round of the Australian Open

Virginia Swim & Dive Sweeps North Carolina

Virginia Football Receives Commitment from Offensive Lineman Houston Curry

Virginia Football Spring Game Scheduled for April 23rd

Tony Elliott Finalizes UVA Football Coaching Staff Assignments

Hibah Shaikh Virginia Cavaliers women's tennis
All Sports

No. 7 UVA Women's Tennis Stays Perfect with 7-0 Win over Richmond

20 seconds ago
Danielle Collins
All Sports

Incredible Comeback Propels Danielle Collins Past Clara Tauson and into the Fourth Round of the Australian Open

7 hours ago
Virginia Cavaliers swimming & diving
All Sports

Virginia Swim & Dive Sweeps North Carolina

15 hours ago
Reece Beekman Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Game Preview: Virginia Basketball at NC State

18 hours ago
Alondes Williams Wake Forest men's basketball
Basketball

College Basketball Bracketology: Latest NCAA Tournament Projections for ACC Men's Basketball (Jan. 21)

19 hours ago
Houston Curry Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football Receives Commitment from Offensive Lineman Houston Curry

21 hours ago
Brennan Armstrong Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Virginia Football Spring Game Scheduled for April 23rd

22 hours ago
Amandine Toi Virginia Cavaliers women's basketball
All Sports

Late Rally Comes Up Short, UVA Women's Basketball Falls at No. 20 UNC 61-52

Jan 21, 2022