Virginia Wrestling Tops American 33-6 in Season Opener

The Virginia wrestling team traveled to Washington D.C. for its first dual of the season against American on Saturday night.

The Cavaliers came away with a lopsided 33-6 victory over the Eagles, winning eight weight classes in the process.

UVA’s Patrick McCormick lost to Andy Falton at 125 to start the match, but the Hoos won the next seven consecutive weight classes. Dylan Cedeno (141) and Quinn Miller (285) pinned their opponents to score six-point victories for Virginia, while Brian Courtney (133), Jarod Verkeleeren (149), Justin Phillips (174), and Michael Battista (184) recorded three-point victories via decision. Jon Errico (157) recorded a tech fall against Cole Painter, scoring five points for Virginia. Justin McCoy (165) defeated Tim Fitzpatrick via major decision to put four more points on the board.

By the time the scoring run ended, Virginia had built up a 27-3 lead. Miller’s pin of Isaac Righter ended the dual at a 33-6 victory for the Cavaliers.

Virginia won the season-opener for the third straight season.

Associate head coach Travis Paulson directed the Hoos to the win, as head coach Steve Garland was in Belgrade Serbia, coaching Jay Aiello in the U23 World Championships. Aiello defeated Belarus’ Vasil Pauliuchenka 13-2 to claim the bronze medal for Team USA in the 97kg weight class.

Up next, Virginia plays against Maryland at College Park on Friday night.

