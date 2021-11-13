UVA Wrestling Takes Down Maryland 24-9

The Virginia wrestling team took on Maryland in the second match of the season on Friday night at the Xfinity Center Pavilion in College Park, Maryland.

Behind impressive victories by Justin McCoy and Quinn Miller over ranked opponents, the Cavaliers came away with the 24-9 victory to remain unbeaten on the season.

Patrick McCormick (125), No. 16 Brian Courtney (133), and Dylan Cedeno (141) each picked up three-point victories for Virginia by decision to give UVA a 9-0 lead to start the match.

No. 31 Jaron Verkleeren (149), a grad transfer from Penn State, then defeated William Berkowitz by technical fall to score five points for Virginia.

The Cavaliers got four more points as Jon Errico won a major decision over Lucas Cordio 15-6 at 157 pounds.

In a ranked matchup in the 165 pound weight class, No. 19 Justin McCoy defeated No. 31 John Martin Best 8-4 to pick up the three-point decision and extend Virginia’s lead to 21-0.

Maryland then won three straight weight classes by decision to put nine points on the board, but No. 21 Quinn Miller then won by decision over No. 32 Zach Schrader in the heavyweight division to cap off the match, as Virginia defeated Maryland 24-9.

UVA captured its sixth straight victory against Maryland and improved to 2-0 on the season.

Up next, Virginia returns to Charlottesville for its home opener on November 20th against Campbell at the Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Kyle Guy is On Fire in the NBA G League

Franklin’s Hot-Shooting Lifts Virginia over Radford 73-52

Game Preview: Virginia Football vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Virginia Rolls to the NCAA Second Round with 6-0 Victory over High Point

Virginia Field Hockey Falls to Maryland 2-1 in NCAA First Round